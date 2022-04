COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney says a murder charge against a man for causing the death of his grandmother in Coos Bay will be dismissed due to an Oregon law that says before a defendant can be prosecuted for an offense, the defendant must be able to mentally aid and assist in their defense. The DA said he has filed a petition with the Court asking that the man "be declared extremely dangerous person with a mental illness."

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO