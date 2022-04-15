NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal Ranks Ravens GM Eric DeCosta No. 15

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations for the Baltimore Ravens, will retire on June 1 after 35 years with the Browns/Ravens franchise, the team announced Monday. Since the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore ahead of the 1996 season, Eller has directed the day-to-day operations, including at training camps and minicamps, and overseen team travel and catering for players, coaches and staff. He also worked as a member of the public relations department for both teams. “Bob is an ‘original Raven’ who has made a significant and long-lasting impact on our franchise,” team president Sashi Brown stated. “His contributions to our organization and the NFL are immense. We are grateful for his leadership, vision, hard work and dedication in helping the Ravens succeed.” In 2004, Eller oversaw the team’s move to the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. A native of Baltimore, Eller’s career in pro football began in 1983 with an internship for the Baltimore Colts. He joined the team for its first season in Indianapolis, and was hired by the Browns in 1987.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO