Baltimore, MD

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal Ranks Ravens GM Eric DeCosta No. 15

By Kyle P Barber
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2007, Eric DeCosta knew he would become the next General Manager of the Baltimore Ravens. He disclosed this in a recent interview with former Atlanta Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on his podcast, “The GM Journey.”. “I knew in 2007 that I would be the next general...

CBS Baltimore

Ravens Senior VP Bob Eller To Retire In June, Team Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations for the Baltimore Ravens, will retire on June 1 after 35 years with the Browns/Ravens franchise, the team announced Monday. Since the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore ahead of the 1996 season, Eller has directed the day-to-day operations, including at training camps and minicamps, and overseen team travel and catering for players, coaches and staff. He also worked as a member of the public relations department for both teams. “Bob is an ‘original Raven’ who has made a significant and long-lasting impact on our franchise,” team president Sashi Brown stated. “His contributions to our organization and the NFL are immense. We are grateful for his leadership, vision, hard work and dedication in helping the Ravens succeed.” In 2004, Eller oversaw the team’s move to the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. A native of Baltimore, Eller’s career in pro football began in 1983 with an internship for the Baltimore Colts. He joined the team for its first season in Indianapolis, and was hired by the Browns in 1987.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report gives Ravens one draft do-over over last decade

The Baltimore Ravens have found quality players in the NFL draft ever since entering the NFL in 1996. From Ray Lewis to Lamar Jackson to Rashod Bateman and everyone in between, Baltimore has built their teams through the draft, and it seems like they’ll continue to do for years to come. However, there have been a few players that the Ravens have missed out on during past draft weekends.
BALTIMORE, MD

