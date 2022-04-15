Tanker Truck Overturns On Highway 50 In Sacramento

SOMERSET (CBS13) — A 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash south of Placerville killed a passenger of the same age earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday. According to the California Highway Patrol Placerville, the pair of girls, who are both from Somerset, were traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Omo Ranch Road just east of Mt. Aukum Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. Investigators said the driver, due to being drunk, lost control of the vehicle and collided with several trees before overturning into a pond. The driver was able to free herself from the vehicle but was not able to help the other person. A passerby in the area was able to help the trapped person and get her out of the water. Both teens were taken to hospitals and the passenger was pronounced dead later that day. The driver, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was arrested that same day.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO