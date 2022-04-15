ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Tanker Truck Overturns On Highway 50 In Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An overturned tanker truck blocked several lanes along Highway 50 in Sacramento late Friday morning.

The crash happened a little before 10 a.m. near the Stockton Boulevard offramp from westbound Highway 50. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a tanker ended up overturned on the roadway.

No injuries were reported..

A Hazmat crew responded to the scene to clear the freeway.

Three lanes of the freeway were shut down at the 48th Street overcrossing. All lanes were reopened a little after 12:30 p.m.

CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

