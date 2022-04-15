Tanker Truck Overturns On Highway 50 In Sacramento
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An overturned tanker truck blocked several lanes along Highway 50 in Sacramento late Friday morning.
The crash happened a little before 10 a.m. near the Stockton Boulevard offramp from westbound Highway 50. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a tanker ended up overturned on the roadway.
No injuries were reported..
A Hazmat crew responded to the scene to clear the freeway.
Three lanes of the freeway were shut down at the 48th Street overcrossing. All lanes were reopened a little after 12:30 p.m.
Comments / 1