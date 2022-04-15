ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Board honors outstanding employees for commitment to students

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Bdoy_0fAak5ss00

The Board of Education of Charles County at its April 12 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members for their commitment to the school system and student success. Each month, the Board honors staff members chosen by their school principals for recognition who demonstrate their dedication to teaching and learning.

Honored by the Board at its April meeting were Mary Kay Buckey of Mary H. Matula Elementary School; John Hairston of Maurice J. McDonough High School; Michelle Foxx of Gale-Bailey Elementary School; Julie Snavely of Milton M. Somers Middle School; and Jennifer Toone of Arthur Middleton Elementary School .

Honored by the Board at its April meeting were Mary Kay Buckey of Mary H. Matula Elementary School; John Hairston of Maurice J. McDonough High School; Michelle Foxx of Gale-Bailey Elementary School; Julie Snavely of Milton M. Somers Middle School; and Jennifer Toone of Arthur Middleton Elementary School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Buckey is the attendance secretary at Matula and the first person visitors often see. “She arrives at school each day with a smile on her face and a pleasant greeting to all,” Matula Principal Carrie Richardson said. “She goes above and beyond to assist students, parents, and staff.” Buckey’s willingness to help others has never been so evident than over the past two years. On top of her daily responsibilities, Buckey helped families access Synergy and online learning. She could be counted on to troubleshoot technical problems, help parents find a teacher’s webpage, and monitor the school’s COVID tracking sheet. She also takes time to brighten up the front office with seasonal decorations.

A pupil personnel worker (PPW) at McDonough, Hairston is the “go-to” person who other PPWs seek out when they have questions. He is devoted to students and will not leave a job unfinished. He makes the time to meet with parents and students in and outside of school. “Mr. Hairston has been instrumental in helping students access tutoring and community supports outside of school,” McDonough Principal Darnell Russell said. “He is always willing to take feedback in order to grow and help the school move forward while keeping students first.” Hairston coordinates clothing drives, and holiday drives and solicits community members to help offset senior year costs for some McDonough students. “Mr. Hairston is a team player,” Russell said. “He is an asset to the school because he is able to talk with students about good decision making and supports.”

As a math specialist at Gale-Bailey, Foxx takes great pride in her work. “She stays late to collect data, makes assessments for all grade levels, teaches small groups and whole classes, plans with teachers, plans lessons, and meets with administration,” Gale-Bailey Principal Tangie Scales said. Foxx is in charge of the school’s Going for the Gold, an extended learning opportunity program, and provides Formative Assessment for Maryland Educators (FAME) professional development to staff members. This includes separate math professional development opportunities for teachers and providing instructional assistance for new teachers. “She is data-driven and student-centered,” Scales said.

Snavely was tasked with “holding down the fort” in the Somers’ physical education department this year due to her colleagues had to be out on leave. Snavely ensured long-term and daily substitute teachers led engaging lessons for students. She has participated in many professional development opportunities including sessions on mental health, youth first aid training, and restorative practices. Snavely is CPR certified, is a member of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE), and was the PE department chair from 2014-to 2019 and 2021-to 2022. Snavely participated in the health/PE veterans’ collaboration this school year and is completing mindfulness training with OMM Works, a mediation and mindfulness program for teachers, students, and school staff. Snavely has been a high school coach for McDonough and Thomas Stone high schools, and has assisted with regional track meets at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA). She is also the archery coach at Somers.

Toone is the learning resource teacher at Middleton who consistently contributes to many instructional projects at the school and in the county. “Ms. Toone is always the first at work and one of the last to leave,” Middleton Principal Benjamin Harrington said. “She puts in 110 percent every day and can be counted on to step into a leadership role at a moment’s notice.” Toone is an innovator and leader in the areas of instruction, scheduling, and leadership. “She is a model to all and a motivating force at Arthur Middleton,” Harrington said. “If there is a need anywhere in school, Ms. Toone will fill it without question or hesitation.”

The post Charles Co. Board honors outstanding employees for commitment to students appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

1 hospitalized after 3 students found with 'dangerous' substance-laced food in Charles County schools

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Three teens were found with laced food suspected of containing drugs in Charles County schools this week. The incidents happened at two different schools. One 12-grade boy at Thomas Stone High School was taken to the hospital Wednesday after ingesting what police believe to be THC-infused gummy candy -- the psychoactive ingredient in weed.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Education seeks ethics panel members

The Board of Education of Charles County is looking for applications from county residents interested in serving on the Charles County Board of Education Ethics Panel.   The Board will appoint new members in June to the all-volunteer, five-member panel, which interprets ethics regulations and provides advisory opinions to Board members and employees subject to regulations. […] The post Charles Co. Board of Education seeks ethics panel members appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Education April 2022 Meeting Updates

The Board of Education of Charles County met on April 12, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page here. The following are important meeting updates.  Recognition of student-athletes  The Board […] The post Charles Co. Board of Education April 2022 Meeting Updates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
L'Observateur

St. Charles Parish honors 100 employees at Civil Service Awards

HAHNVILLE – St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, the Personnel Office, members of the Civil Service Board and department heads honored 100 employees for their service and attendance in 2021. Roland Breaux, a Wastewater Tech II was presented with his 2021 Employee of the Year Award. Breaux has worked...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Charles County, MD
Government
Point Pleasant Register

Board recognizes students for their work

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recognized winners of the recent Young Writers Contest and Social Studies Fair. Kenny Bond, curriculum director, spoke about each of the projects prior to reading the winning names to receive recognition from the board members. “Young Writers is a statewide...
MASON COUNTY, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2022 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners […] The post Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners April 12, Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented four Proclamations raising awareness of and celebrating National Healthcare Decisions Day, National Animal Care and Control Association Week, […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners April 12, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Middleton
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Last-minute St. Mary’s Candidacy surprises for District 3 Commissioner, County Sheriff

Leonardtown, MD- The deadline for filing for the 2022 election came at 8:59 p.m. on April 15, 2022. Two last-minute filings shake things up some. Commissioner John O’Connor(R) has officially withdrawn his candidacy for District 3 Commissioner. He originally filed for Commissioner President but withdrew on October 25, 2021when Commissioner Randy Guy announced he was […] The post Last-minute St. Mary’s Candidacy surprises for District 3 Commissioner, County Sheriff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Apirl9-15, 2022

Calvert County: Road Paving to Begin in Solomons on April 25: The Department of Public Works advises that road paving will begin in Solomons on or about Monday, April 25. Paving will begin at the causeway and extend to the roundabout at the end of Charles Street. Work will continue, weather permitting until paving and […] The post SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Apirl9-15, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New SECU ATM Available in Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, General Services Division, announces that a new State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU) ATM will be available in Prince Frederick beginning Saturday, April 16. The ATM is located at the Courthouse Annex building, located at 176 Main St. in Prince Frederick, across […] The post New SECU ATM Available in Prince Frederick appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $10 Million For Community Safety Works Awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the new Community Safety Works program to more than 300 business districts and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, advancing a key plank of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Community Safety Works […] The post Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $10 Million For Community Safety Works Awards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#High School#Student Success#Charles Co#The Board Of Education#Synergy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Launches Regional Baby Closet

LA PLATA, Md. –To help mothers and their babies get off to a good start, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center recently launched a regional Baby Closet to assist families with diapers, wipes, and more. Located in the Irene Davis Building at 6 Garrett Avenue in La Plata, the closet is a partnership […] The post UM Charles Regional Launches Regional Baby Closet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Public Hearing Scheduled for Twin Beaches Library Budget Adjustment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 12, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to receive and consider public input regarding a budget adjustment to transfer funds from the Prior Year Fund-Balance to the Twin Beaches Library General Fund, and increasing the debt for the Twin Beaches […] The post Public Hearing Scheduled for Twin Beaches Library Budget Adjustment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. MESA teams participate in regionals, prepare for state competition

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) teams recently competed in the regional Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) Showcase held on April 1 at North Point High School. Overall winners were selected at the elementary-, middle- and high-school levels. Projects challenge participants’ know-how and imagination. “We get to do things that we haven’t done before,” Grace […] The post Charles Co. MESA teams participate in regionals, prepare for state competition appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two Calvert Teachers honored for service

Congratulations, Kimberly Clements, SkillsUSA Maryland Advisor of the Year. Kim is the Interactive Media Production teacher at CTA with over 20 years in the field that combines industry and teaching experience! Mr. Devin Page, a teacher at Northern Middle School, has been nominated in the junior division for the National History Day (NHD) Teacher of […] The post Two Calvert Teachers honored for service appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

“I Love St. Mary’s County Because…” Art Contest

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government, in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo) initiative, “I Love My County Because,” is hosting an art contest for St. Mary’s County youth to show their county pride! St. Mary’s County Government invites all youth under 18 to submit their original artwork to this contest. Winners will […] The post “I Love St. Mary’s County Because…” Art Contest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Inducts 29 Students into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland

On Friday, April 1, twenty-nine St. Mary’s College of Maryland students were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland. One member of the St. Mary’s College faculty — Jennifer Cognard-Black — was inducted as an honorary member. Catherine Carter ’89 was inducted as an alumna member. The virtual ceremony took place at the […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Inducts 29 Students into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy