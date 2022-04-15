ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Recreation & Parks’ Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Competes at Level 5, 7, Xcel Gold, State Championship

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6mg0_0fAajys100

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & Parks’ Gymnastics Academy is proud to announce another successful meet performance by the USAG team.  The team competed on April 9 & 10, 2022, represented by five athletes from Level 7 and Xcel Gold teams at the Level 5, 7, Xcel Gold State Championship hosted by BC Gymnastics and held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed this past weekend at the Level 5, 7, Xcel Gold State Championship. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy gymnasts will continue to compete in their respective team state competitions throughout April and May, continuing with the Maryland Level 4 State Championships on April 23 & 24 at Thrive Gymnastics in Annapolis.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call us at 301-862-1462. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation .

The post Department of Recreation & Parks’ Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Competes at Level 5, 7, Xcel Gold, State Championship appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

