Prince Frederick, MD

Public Hearing Scheduled for Twin Beaches Library Budget Adjustment

By Calvert County Public Information Office
 3 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 12, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to receive and consider public input regarding a budget adjustment to transfer funds from the Prior Year Fund-Balance to the Twin Beaches Library General Fund, and increasing the debt for the Twin Beaches Library Capital Improvement Project.

The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

Citizens may participate in person or by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

  • Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257
  • Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251
  • Passcode (if asked): #
  • To provide public comment: *9

Interested persons are encouraged to view the proposal in its entirety by contacting Calvert Library at 410-535-0291, or emailing cwilson@calvertlibrary.info . For more information on public hearings, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings .

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website and YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov . The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments. These written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., April 25, 2022, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

