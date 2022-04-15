ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoMD Chronicle Recipe of the Week: Swing Into Spring with a Special Easter Dessert

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
(Family Features) It’s tough to top the joy of an Easter morning spent celebrating with family, enjoying a delicious brunch, or snacking on sweet treats. With warmer weather and bright sunshine comes plenty of opportunities to enjoy favorite recipes.

Celebrating the occasion with eggs can bring loved ones together in the kitchen and beyond, from crafting classic desserts to serving up new delights. Plus, the versatility of eggs allows for nearly countless creations.

Boiled, scrambled, poached, baked and any other way you like them, eggs can be your kitchen superhero. As a natural source of vitamins and minerals, they’re a delicious protein powerhouse with just 70 calories per large egg.

Make the day truly memorable with the power of eggs in a sweet dessert-like these Meringue Nests with Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream and Strawberries, a perfect option for topping off a brunch feast or an afternoon meal.

Find more Easter recipe ideas and ways to celebrate the season at incredibleegg.org .

Meringue Nests with Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream and Strawberries

Recipe courtesy of the American Egg Board and Sam Adler (@frostingandfettucine)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 6 hours

Servings: 6

Meringue Nests:

  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch

Garnish:

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (or 1 vanilla bean, scraped)
  • 1/2 pint fresh strawberries, sliced

To make meringue nests:

  • Preheat the oven to 200 F. On a parchment, paper-lined baking sheet spread the sugar evenly and bake for 5-7 minutes to slightly heat. Remove sugar from the oven then increase oven temperature to 225 F.
  • Carefully separate egg whites from yolks completely. In the bowl of a hand or stand mixer fitted with the whip attachment, whisk egg whites on medium-low speed until foamy about 1 minute.
  • Slowly add sugar 2-3 tablespoons at a time and mix on medium speed for 2 minutes between each addition. Sugar needs completely mixed into egg whites to ensure success. Continue mixing on medium until mixed through and the meringue does not feel gritty.
  • Add cream of tartar, vanilla extract, and cornstarch. Increase to high speed and beat until stiff peaks form.
  • On two parchment paper-lined baking sheets, pipe or spread meringue with a spoon into six 4-inch circular “nests.”
  • Bake 1 hour, 15 minutes then turn off the oven and let the meringues cool without opening the oven for at least 4 hours or overnight. The USDA recommends egg dishes be cooked to 160 F.

To make garnish:

  • When ready to serve, in a clean mixing bowl fitted with the whip attachment, whip heavy whipping cream on medium speed. Slowly add sugar and vanilla. Continue mixing on high speed for 2-3 minutes until stiff peaks form.
  • Dollop whipped cream on meringue nests and top with sliced strawberries.

