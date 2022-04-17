ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

4 Women Wanted For Stealing $11,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Ulta In Exton: Police

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — The West Whiteland Township Police Department says four women stole $11,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Store in Exton. Police say the women used Under Armour mesh bags to remove the merchandise from the store.

Police say they were last seen driving off in a black Acura.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at 484-875-6021 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
