4 Women Wanted For Stealing $11,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Ulta In Exton: Police

EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — The West Whiteland Township Police Department says four women stole $11,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Store in Exton. Police say the women used Under Armour mesh bags to remove the merchandise from the store.

Police say they were last seen driving off in a black Acura.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at 484-875-6021 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.