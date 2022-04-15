ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Community Comes Together For Annual Prayer For Peace March Through Homewood

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44voPr_0fAahYBf00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly two dozen homicides in the city of Pittsburgh in 2022 have raised questions about how to stop the killings.

“On Good Friday, that’s when we look at when Jesus was beat down the most, and he was embarrassed and all that stuff and our communities are beat down and on Easter, we look at that as the resurrection day,” said Rev. Cornell Jones at House of Manna, who organized the walk. “We’re looking at the resurrection of the community. As tough as it looks right now, we’re gonna resurrect from the violence.”

The walk from Homewood to East Liberty on Friday focused on peace initiatives.

Pittsburgh police also took part, as Police Chief Scott Schubert said it’s up to everybody to take ownership of what’s going on and stop it.

“They’re upset, they’re frustrated that this level of violence is going on,” said Schubert. “It’s unacceptable for all of us and as Pittsburgh police, we’re going to work with the community to bring the violence down.”

The work isn’t over after the two-mile walk. Jones said their job is about actively contributing to the decline of homicides.

“What we’re doing right here is marching to the situation,” Jones told KDKA. “When we get to the place, we’re taking all of the excuses away. Everyone is able to sign up for different organizations, they can get involved in.”

“A lot of times, people will look at the Black community and say we’re used to trauma and violence, and no, we’re not used to it,” said Dr. Toya Jones. “We want the community to know we don’t want violence. We stand for peace.”

Community members said they want to build up crime-ridden neighborhoods like Homewood and make an impact now. They don’t want future generations to go through the same thing.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Area Motorcycle Groups Hold First Annual ‘Bunny Run’

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Easter weekend is also known as a great time to give back. On Saturday, local motorcycle clubs did just that. Despite the rain, they still came out to deliver stuffed bunnies to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital patients. The “Bunny Run” is a fundraising campaign to help enhance patient experience and support employee education at the hospital. The Bikers said holidays can be lonely for patients but the donated gifts go a long way to bring joy during difficult times. “This is our way of letting children in various hospitals throughout Pittsburgh know that even though they’re stuck in the hospital for Easter, somebody is still out there thinking about them,” said Lew Thomas, President of the Steel City Vulcans. “This is our way of giving back.” This was the first year for the run but they hope it becomes an Easter tradition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hill District Residents Call For End Of Violence

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many local communities are struggling to keep guns out of the hands of the youth. It’s a problem they are facing in the Hill District almost daily. Residents said they are tired of hearing gunshots because they know one day an innocent child will get caught in the crossfire. One woman said she moved her family out of the Hill District to get her children out of harm’s way. “Put the guns down and put up the fists or walk away,” said Kalia, who works in the Hill District. “Nobody knows how to just walk away...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey Calls Community Meeting In Homewood To Stem Gun Violence

By: Andy Sheehan and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was in Homewood Tuesday night after calling a community meeting to address the rise in gun violence which has taken the lives of younger and younger victims. Hundreds of people who want to be a part of the solution showed up to the mayor’s community meeting. Mayor Gainey is asking everyone to help end violence in their communities. “I’m not talking about everyone got to like each other, I understand that, but we got to come together because our children are dying. They are inherent of a cycle of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
East Liberty, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood has community leaders speaking up about violence. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent a statement out about gun violence in the North Side. You can read his full comments below: “First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims. We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toya Jones
Person
Jesus
KCCI.com

Newton community comes together to bring in donations for Ukraine

NEWTON, Iowa — People in Newton are coming together to help gather donations for Ukraine. Newton is sister-cities with Smila, a city in Central Ukraine. On Thursday, March 31, Newton-based organization OPEN-Organization Promoting Everlasting Neighbors is planning a pasta dinner fundraiser for the war-torn country. Both the pasta and pasta sauce are donated by Barilla. The dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at First Lutheran Church.
NEWTON, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

After 38 Years, Beloved Margaret Ross Elementary Janitor Retires

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — After 38 years of serving students as a janitor, Gino Stephens is retiring from Margaret Ross Elementary. “Today is probably a little bittersweet because we’re excited for him to retire. But we know we’re losing the best leader here at the school,” third-grade teacher Patty Jo Glatz said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Stephens said retiring isn’t something he wanted to do, but it’s the right time. “I really didn’t want to retire because I miss the kids,” said Stephens. “I miss the lifestyle and being with these kids keeps me young.” He said the students and teachers he has come across have...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Black People#Kdka#House Of Manna
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: All Pittsburgh Public Schools To Operate On Modified Lockdown Monday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools have announced they will operate on a modified lockdown on Monday. The district made the announcement to families after learning four PPS students have been injured in the mass shooting that took place on the North Side on Sunday morning. RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’ ‘There Were Bullets Everywhere’: East Allegheny Neighbors Describe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shropshire Star

Hill walk weekend will also celebrate Queen's Jubilee in village near Oswestry

A village's popular hill walk weekend will be doubly important in the calendar this year as it also celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Trefonen near Oswestry will mark this year’s royal jubilee with a packed programme of events wrapped around its traditional hill walk weekend, and raise money for three charities at the same time.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Shot In Hill District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The shooting happened near Centre Avenue and Addison Street on Friday night. No word on the condition of the victim.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine Looking Into ‘Gender Unicorn’ Taught To Education Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local lawmaker is looking into teaching material that he said is targeted at young students to learn about their sex and gender identity. It’s called the “gender unicorn.” State Rep. Aaron Bernstine said a slideshow with the gender unicorn was used during a seminar at a local Pennsylvania college where college students, hoping to graduate to become teachers, learned how they could have conversations with kids in kindergarten, first and second grade. (Photo: Provided) “Five-, 6-, 7-, 8-year-old children need to be seeing nothing like this whatsoever,” Bernstine said. “It is very important that we make sure that this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Grace Bible Academy In Latrobe Provides Free Meals To Those In Need

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV LATROBE (KDKA) – Folks in need got the chance to get free meals for Easter on Saturday in Latrobe. About 240 meals were given out to community members in need at the Grace Bible Academy. “There was a need in the community and we decided to come together to fill that need and provide to those that might not otherwise have a nice, home-cooked meal for the holidays,” said Susan Patrick of the Make A Difference Group. The group made sure the dinners had all the fixings: ham, pierogis, corn, bread, butter, and of course – cake for dessert!
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy