Meet Scottsdale Schools' new associate superintendent Dr. Karen M. Benson

Hired as the new associate superintendent, Dr. Karen M. Benson is no stranger to the Scottsdale Unified School District.

The SUSD Governing Board unanimously approved her appointment at the April 12 special meeting. Her $155,000 contract is effective July 1, according to a district staff report.

Dr. Scott A. Menzel, superintendent, described his task to examine and consider restructuring the district’s organizational chart as part of the goals set for him to reach by the end of June.

Sharing with board members how he initially wanted to restructure the “division of learning under the teaching and learning umbrella,” he noted under the current organization chart there is an assistant superintendendent for education services, an assistant superintendent for elementary and assistant superintendent for secondary education.

“From my perspective the most important work that we do in Scottsdale Unified School District relates to teaching and learning. That’s the core and the heart of what we do. And it didn’t make any sense to me that we would divide those into three separate silos,” Menzel said.

He said when Dr. Kim Guerin accepted a job at Madison, there was an opportunity to examine the structure before the end of this school year and begin the process of reorganizing to “break down the silos.”

The first step was to begin repurposing an existing job description of associate superintendent, which was an unfilled position for the last few years, said Menzel, noting Benson would not replace Guerin but oversee “all that falls under education services,” as it relates to education services, including elementary and secondary education.

There is no plan to replace the assistant superintendent of Education Services position when Guerin leaves at the end of the year, according to the district.

Following recruiting, interviewing and recommending the board hire Benson, Menzel said the educator has an extensive background in teaching and learning in curriculum and instruction.

Her undergraduate education included receiving a bachelor of science at Northern State University, a masters of science and doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction/elementary education at Arizona State University.

Benson is the Southwest Region academic director for Imagine Schools in Apache Junction. Before that, she was with the Scottsdale Unified School District as an executive director of instructional services, director of curriculum, teaching and learning coach, and a professional development support specialist.

“I did want to say Dr. Benson is here and thank her for being here this evening. I want to make sure that board members can put a face and name together,” Menzel said, announcing Benson’s return to the district.

Since she was not seen or heard on camera for the virtual meeting, the Independent i nterviewed her after her “very full day of facilitating meetings.” Originally from the midwest, the Arizona resident of 20 years detailed her background and mission below.

• What does your family consist of (ie: parents, spouse, kids, pets, etc.)? I am a proud and grateful mom to Clay and Cole, and partner of Michael Anderson. Clay lives and works in Omaha, Nebraska, and Cole is just finishing his third year of law school at the University of Minnesota. Mike is a flight instructor for UND.

• What message would you like to impart onto today’s youths? I think it’s important for kids to know it’s OK to not have all the answers, too, and of the importance of seeking advice or help when needed. While many students, teachers and families have demonstrated resilience over the course of the last two years, the prolonged isolation and losses experienced to varied degrees continue to have an impact on many, and there’s a need to promote continued healing. I encourage students (and educators, too) to continue to learn about the different ways we can practice self care, including being compassionate in our self-talk, and practice it. And to seek out opportunities and experiences they are passionate about and pursue them, practicing and developing courage along the way.

• How long have you been an educator? I have 12 years of K-12 classroom experience and 16 years of district/regional leadership experience; and I’ve been fortunate to teach adjunct courses affiliated with teacher and leader prep programs in higher ed at various points in my career, as well.

• How has the pandemic changed the way you approach education? We’ve learned a lot over the course of the last couple of years. One example includes that the pivots between remote and in person learning afforded us opportunities to use technology better and differently and ensure students and families have access to tech devices beyond the scope of the school setting. Using technology in new ways has allowed us to offer more personalized learning experiences for students based on their interests and learning needs. This is an area we can continue to explore innovatively as we shape future learning experiences for students -- being purposeful to make “human connections” most important to best meet the social/emotional needs of students.

• What kind of difference will you make in your new role at SUSD? SUSD has much to be proud of! I’m grateful for this opportunity to join the SUSD team and support the implementation of the vision, mission, values, and goals recently developed and adopted by the district during the strategic planning process, and very optimistic about the positive difference this continued, collective work will have specific to the students and community we serve. It is my hope that all persons feel seen and heard and valued as we work together to identify and continue what we’re doing well, and collaboratively create and align systems to allow us to grow in areas where improvement is warranted.

• How do you keep abreast of interests in English and Science when they are two vastly different realms? Thankfully, SUSD has a team of very talented curriculum specialists that serve as content experts for all in the district. These team members stay informed about evidence-based instructional practices and resources specific to their content area, legislation impacting their areas, and provide ongoing leadership and support to teachers and leaders to further develop capacity across the district. I’m intentional to stay informed of these practices and expectations too, but the value of content and program experts in the world of teaching and learning cannot be overstated.

• What drew you to education? Like many educators, I’ve experienced and witnessed the positive difference educators make in the lives of students. I’m passionate about supporting their efforts to do so and committed to doing all I can to create the conditions that allow educators to thrive best.

• Hobbies? Most important to me is carving out time to check in with and support Clay and Cole, Mike and my beautiful mother. Hobbies beyond that include that I’m a runner and curious learner. Earbuds are an essential piece to my running routine as I listen to webinars, books, podcasts, or recordings of board meetings while on the road.