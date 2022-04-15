Philly Residents Stock Up On Sweet Treats At Local Bakeries Ahead Of Easter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Easter is almost upon us, and many across the Philadelphia region are making sure they have all the essentials for the holiday, including those delicious sweet treats.

The doors at Denise’s Delicacies opened at 9 a.m., and employees haven’t stopped going since then. There’s usually a line and that hasn’t changed, especially this Easter weekend, people are coming out for their usual treats.

It’s definitely a busy season for the crew at Denise’s, but they’ve been doing this for nearly 30 years, so they’re pretty good about planning. The system is foolproof and hasn’t let them down yet.

Decorators are at Denise’s during the day, putting all the finishing touches. Bakers come in during the overnight hours and get to work. So all the goodness people walk into in the morning is freshly baked.

The usual favorites are on deck, and customers can also enjoy a few Easter surprises.

It’s not just at Denise’s that’s busy. Stock’s Bakery in Port Richmond has had a long line of customers since the doors opened at 8 a.m. on Friday. A number of customers called ahead to put their order in, so pick up was much easier once they got inside.

Stock’s is famous for its pound cake, cookies, donuts, pies, and other treats are also on display ready to be sold.

So regardless of where you end up finding your special Easter pastries, there are a lot of places to choose from.

“The staff has been working very hard to do something special,” Keshia Davis, of Denise’s said. “You may see different cakes or cupcakes or things. And different types of bread and so forth.”

“I had to get these,” Alan Richardson, of Mount Airy, said. “The personal peach cobbler and apple cobbler is the bomb. And donuts for breakfast today.”

Alecia: So you’re starting the weekend off right?

Richardson: Right now, yes.

For those still thinking about coming out, earlier is better.

Denise’s Deli is closed Easter Sunday, but they’re open until 5 p.m. on Friday and reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.