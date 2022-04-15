ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's Space Force Faces Unique Challenge Finding Places to Train Troops

By Fatma Khaled
 3 days ago
International law bans any country from claiming national sovereignty in outer space or on a celestial body like the...

americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force, Space Force leaders: US can’t afford to lose in space

Two top military leaders warned Tuesday that the U.S. can’t afford to lose its dominant position in space since the rest of the nation’s military relies on space capabilities ranging from missile detection and tracking to navigation and communications. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Gen. John “Jay”...
CBS LA

VP Kamala Harris visits Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday. According to a White House news release, Harris will "meet with men and women of the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command. She will receive briefings on their work advancing our national security and will deliver remarks." The visit comes just one day after a SpaceX rocket carrying an intelligence satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office was successfully launched from Vandenberg. The Falcon 9 rocket utilized a previously recycled first-stage rocket booster which was used in the launch of an NRO satellite back in February. The first-stage booster was recovered yet again Sunday. It flew back and landed on a seaside base northwest of Los Angeles. Vandenberg is located in Santa Barbara County, about 10 miles from the city of Lompoc.   
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
