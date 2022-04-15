ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness Trainers Over 40 on How to Start Working Out in Later Life

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get fit whatever your age with advice from over-40s exercise experts Kacy Duke and Darrin...

shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
KTEN.com

Weight Loss: A Journey & Some Advice

Originally Posted On: https://www.staceyinthesticks.com/2021/06/weight-loss-a-journey-some-advice.html. Great changes require a switch of mindset. Just like you seek expert support on Leak Detection, career prospects, and finances, before embarking on a weight loss journey, it’s crucial to consult with your doctor. Losing weight involves our mental and physical health. To reach optimal...
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: These Are The Best Exercises To Tone Your Whole Body

It’s not uncommon to set personal goals when heading into the gym, whether that be getting stronger or focusing on other benchmarks such as weight loss or growing your confidence. One of the most common goals when it comes to working out is ‘toning’ the full body, and while this may be a controversial term in the fitness world, it largely refers to growing more visible muscle while decreasing fat in a healthy manner.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Cedric McMillan: Bodybuilding community rocked by third death in six months

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died just a year after taking time out because of a heart problem, according to his sponsor.The New Jersey native is the third bodybuilder known to have died in the US in the last six months, raising concerns about the safety of the sport.Announcing McMillan’s death on Tuesday, his longtime sponsor Black Skull USA posted an image of the New Jersey-born bodybuilder on Instagram with the words “RIP”.“We regret to inform you that our friend and brother Cedric McMillan passed away today,” the sponsor said in a caption of the 44-year-old and former Arnold Classic...
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

What to Know About Fasting Headaches, According to Dietitians

There are many reasons you may find yourself fasting for an extended period of time. Maybe you're trying intermittent fasting or you have an upcoming blood test and your doctor instructed you to fast. You might be celebrating a religious holiday that includes fasting, such as Ramadan, or maybe you've accidentally been fasting because it's a wild day and you haven't had a second to eat (been there, done that!).
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
Williamson Source

The Benefits Of Weight Training

Fitness means different things to different people, but there’s a place in every workout routine for strength training. Whether you’re working with bodyweight and trying functional fitness out or looking to add on the weights and pack on serious muscle, strength training can make a difference not only in your physique but also in your overall health.
FRANKLIN, TN
