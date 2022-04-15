The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation Champions Workplace Policies to Support Frontline Workers’ Needs and Accommodations for Child Care

Josh Thorngren, vice president of growth at the cybersecurity company Torq, joined Cheddar News to talk about staffing shortages hitting his industry, and what he thinks is behind it. "Over 70 percent of cybersecurity professionals say they're unhealthily stressed, and it's stress because we only talk about them when they failed," he said. "That makes the job harder day in and day out, and so it's not just a how do we keep up with the rising challenge, it's how do we actually retain folks who are in these positions today." Thorngren also stated that cybersecurity needs to transform into a less technical field in order to appeal to a bigger group of potential workers.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO