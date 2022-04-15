The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation Champions Workplace Policies to Support Frontline Workers’ Needs and Accommodations for Child Care
Through a research-driven approach, The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation strives to support and address economic self-sufficiency for women in the region. Part of the Women’s Fund work is advocating for workplace policies for lower-wage workers that offer mobility, flexibility, and help with childcare needs. Because of the pandemic,...www.cincinnatimagazine.com
