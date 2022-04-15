Broadway extends mask mandates through May 31, some theaters will ditch vaccine requirement after April

Mask requirements at Broadway shows will not exit stage left just yet, but some theaters will cut vaccination mandates by the end of this month.

The Broadway League, representing owners and operators of the Great White Way’s 41 theaters, is prolonging the current COVID-19 mask requirements through at least May 31 for all venues, the group announced Friday.

The league also revealed Friday that theaters will have the option not to check for audience members’ vaccination status after April 30.

“Since resuming performances last fall, over 5 million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew and audience has been our top priority,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. “Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

The league advises ticket holders to check with the theater where they’re attending a show for info about vaccine requirements after April.

As for mask rules beyond May 31, any updates will be announced next month.

In March 2020, as coronavirus swept through the city, all Broadway performances were suspended. When theaters began reopening last year, proof of vaccination was required for audience members, performers and other venue staffers, and masks were mandated for ticket holders.

Even with the precautions, COVID has swept through casts and crews, leading productions to cancel shows, go on hiatus , or even shut down for good. In December, five shows announced they were closing permanently, including “Jagged Little Pill,” “Waitress,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” “Diana” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

High-profile stars such as Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster of “The Music Man” and Daniel Craig of “Macbeth” are among the actors who have tested positive for the virus.