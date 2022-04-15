ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josiah Trotter, Son of Former All-Pro LB, Commits to WVU

By Jelani Scott
 3 days ago

The four-star middle linebacker is considered one of the top prospects at his position in the class of 2023.

Josiah Trotter, the son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, celebrated his 17th birthday in style on Friday by announcing his commitment to West Virginia.

Trotter, a middle linebacker at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, made the announcement on social media. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior is the youngest child of the Eagles Hall of Famer and 11-year NFL vet, and is considered one of the top LB prospects in the class of 2023.

According to a report from 247Sports, Trotter was also considering Virginia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina and Clemson, where his brother linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is entering his sophomore year.

Trotter explained his decision to attend WVU in an interview with 247Sports on Friday.

“The defensive scheme was fits me well," he said. "I feel like I could thrive within their defense and I could get to where I wanted to in that defense. Also, the competition they play as well.

“As far as academics, I feel like they do a good job with them. It’s a place I can feel like [sic] his home and also help me get to the next level, which I am trying to get to.”

A four-star recruit entering his senior season in the fall, Trotter accumulated a team-high 114 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss and six pass deflections while leading the 11–3 Hawks to their sixth straight state championship game last season.

Community Policy