Laura Russell

Nick joins Nikki and Victor at Newman Media. No one has heard from Victoria since she bolted yesterday after finding out Ashland lied about his cancer. Victor’s people alerted him that she spent the night in a hotel. He feels she’ll come out smarter and wiser, but he’s concerned what Ashland will do. Nick figures Locke did what he did to buy himself time to plan his next move. He worries about his sister confronting Ashland. He still can’t get over the huge lie and wants to get Locke out of town. Nikki insists that’s not the answer… Victoria may need closure, but they have to protect her somehow.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO