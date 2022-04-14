ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rachel Lamoureux
Cover picture for the articleENOSBURG FALLS: On the early morning of April 12, 2022, we lost an amazing woman, Laura Russell. She loved us with her whole heart. Laura was born at her family’s farmhouse in Georgia, VT, on March 1, 1949, to the late William and Myrtle (Wagner) Murray. She moved to Sheldon at...

