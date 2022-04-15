Mesa Arts Center hosting youth, teen summer arts camps

Looking for summer activities for your kid? membership to Mesa Arts Center’s youth and teen summer camps are on sale.

Summer break arts camps will vary week to week through June and July and include the following topics: jewelry, photography, acting, ceramics, printmaking, drawing, painting and more, according to a release.

Schedule details, cost, ages and registration are available at mesaartscenter.com/youthcamps .

They include:

A teen printmaking camp for ages 13 and up 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 6-10 in the printmaking studio. Camp participants will explore printmaking methods — such as relief and screen printing — to create a Zine, bind and sew their own sketchbook to showcase their work, and print on fabric. The goal of this camp is to elevate creative self-expression through original designs and explore the magic of creating multiple prints to share with others.

A photogram teen camp for ages 13 and up 1-4 p.m. July 5-8 at the photo studio. Working in MAC’s state of the art dark room, participants will make photograms on cyanotype coated paper in black and white.

The art of podcasting, for ages 14-17, 1-4 p.m. July 11-15 at the Project Lit music studio. Discover the art and science of podcasting through an immersive deep dive into modern storytelling creation. From ideation to actualization, participants will develop a sharable podcast of their own design. Students gain valuable skills in how to develop a script, record and edit a podcast, learn from professionals in the field and collaborate with peers in the podcast devising process. All equipment and materials provided.

Registration for summer arts camps is available at the Mesa Arts Center Box Office, 1 E. Main St.; at mesaartscenter.com/classes or by calling 480-644-6620.

