TRAFFIC ALERT: North Front Street Streetscape Project To Begin April 18

The North Front Street Streetscape project is expected to begin construction on Monday, April 18.

TA Loving Company will mobilize to the site on Monday morning to set up traffic control signage, barricades and fencing along the sidewalks. Once the work zone is established, the contractor will begin demolition work to remove trees, landscaping, signage, and furnishings. They will also start work on the installation of new underground utilities.

Beginning Monday, the first work sequence will require road closures for half of the intersection at Grace Street and the entire 200 block of Front Street between Chestnut Street and Grace Street. Sidewalks will be open for access to the business and store fronts. The first sequence is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow vehicles traveling south on Front Street or east on Grace Street to get through the intersection. (Click here to see a map). Pedestrians will also be able to move in-between the 200 and 300 blocks.

Work sequences will vary throughout the project. Traffic patterns within the Grace Street intersection will be shifted around on a temporary basis to accommodate the initial utility work within the intersection. Pedestrians will be able to walk around the intersection with available routes shifting every few weeks depending on the sequence of work during that time.

This project is scheduled to last into September 2022. Upon completion, the 200-300 blocks of N. Front Street will resemble the other streetscaping projects in downtown, especially Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street which was completed in 2010 in a similar partnership with CFPUA.

This $3.5 million project is among the voter-approved Transportation Bond Projects and is jointly funded with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.