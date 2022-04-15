ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court ruling sends Ohio Redistricting Commission back to drawing maps

By J.D. Davidson
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Ohio Supreme Court called the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s latest attempt to draw state legislative district maps a sideshow and said months of spending taxpayer dollars has the state back where it started more than six months ago. The court, in another 4-3...

www.kpvi.com

