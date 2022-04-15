ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ghosts’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Tie For Thursday’s Top Demo; ‘Young Sheldon’ Tallies Most Viewers

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 3 days ago
CBS’ Thursday primetime slate returned strong after last week’s break, with newcomer Ghosts tying with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the night’s top rating.

Per Nielsen fast affiliates, Ghosts ticked up from the previous week to earn a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.78 million viewers. In the same hour, Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.59M) also went up a tenth in the demo, but was bested by the CBS comedy in viewers. While Ghosts won the demo for CBS, Young Sheldon (0.5, 6.59M) took home the night’s most viewers – matching its previous original broadcas t exactly.

Now that we’ve laid out Thursday’s winners, the hourly breakdown follows. ABC was in repeats from 8-10 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Young Sheldon bested Law & Order proper (0.4, 3.89M), MasterChef Junior (0.4, 1.84M) and Walker (0.2, 850,000); Law & Order dipped, MasterChe f and Walker rose. United States of Al (0.4, 4.78M) was also steady.

Joining Ghosts and Law & Order: SVU in the following order were Fox’s Call Me Kat (0.3, 1.42M) and Welcome To Flatch (0.2, 780K), which were steady in the demo. CBS’ How We Roll (0.4, 3.85M) also got a nice boost in both measures thanks to the Ghosts lead-in.

NBC topped the 10 p.m. hour with Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.12M), up from the prior week. The drama bested a higher Bull (0.4, 3.97M) and Superstar (0.2, 2.16M)

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of '80s Sitcom 'It's A Living' Was 75

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn't Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: "You're Up Before You Even Know You've Done Something Stupid"

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime 'As The World Turns', 'Star Trek' Actress Was 87

Missy Questioning Young Sheldon's Sexuality Was a Callback to Big Bang's Penny Puzzling Over Sheldon's 'Deal'

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Young Sheldon's Season 5 Finale Guest Stars Were Revealed, And One Has Direct Ties To The Big Bang Theory

How Young Sheldon's 100th Episode Shocker Marks A Dramatic Change In The Series

TV Ratings: Law & Order Trio Slip, Station 19 and Grey's Lead Night

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

Here's the Reason Why CBS's 'FBI' Squad Has Changed Partners During Season 4

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Chicago Fire: Is Emma Jacobs replacing Brett for good?

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

