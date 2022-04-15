‘Ghosts’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Tie For Thursday’s Top Demo; ‘Young Sheldon’ Tallies Most Viewers

Click here to read the full article.

CBS’ Thursday primetime slate returned strong after last week’s break, with newcomer Ghosts tying with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the night’s top rating.

Per Nielsen fast affiliates, Ghosts ticked up from the previous week to earn a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.78 million viewers. In the same hour, Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.59M) also went up a tenth in the demo, but was bested by the CBS comedy in viewers. While Ghosts won the demo for CBS, Young Sheldon (0.5, 6.59M) took home the night’s most viewers – matching its previous original broadcas t exactly.

Now that we’ve laid out Thursday’s winners, the hourly breakdown follows. ABC was in repeats from 8-10 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Young Sheldon bested Law & Order proper (0.4, 3.89M), MasterChef Junior (0.4, 1.84M) and Walker (0.2, 850,000); Law & Order dipped, MasterChe f and Walker rose. United States of Al (0.4, 4.78M) was also steady.

Joining Ghosts and Law & Order: SVU in the following order were Fox’s Call Me Kat (0.3, 1.42M) and Welcome To Flatch (0.2, 780K), which were steady in the demo. CBS’ How We Roll (0.4, 3.85M) also got a nice boost in both measures thanks to the Ghosts lead-in.

NBC topped the 10 p.m. hour with Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.12M), up from the prior week. The drama bested a higher Bull (0.4, 3.97M) and Superstar (0.2, 2.16M)