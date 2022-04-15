This Is The Safest Place To Live In Atlanta

Photo: Getty Images

Moving to a safe neighborhood provides a sense of security. This quaint area is considered to be the safest suburb of Atlanta and provides locals with a uniquely strong sense of community for a place so close to the city.

According to a list compiled by ExtraSpace.com , Candler park is the safest suburb in Georgia. In fact, it is 99% safer than every other city. Homes in Candler Park can be purchased for under $500,000, crime rates are low and there are many attractions sprinkled throughout the area, making it the perfect place for independents and families alike.

Here is what ExtraSpace has to say about Candler Park:

"Looking for a hip place to live in Atlanta Intown? Candler Park offers cool bungalows and Victorian-style houses, tons of green space to explore, and easy access to the MARTA Blue and Green lines all within walking distance of the Little Five Points business district. Residents of all ages love this Atlanta neighborhood for its dedication to bringing the community together. In fact, the Candler Park Neighborhood Organization hosts frequent events for residents, including movie nights and Fall Fest. Candler Park is also home to the Candler Park Music & Food Festival, which attracts thousands of Atlanta residents each year with its food, fun, and live music."

To scroll through more of Atlanta's safest neighborhoods visit ExtraSpace.com .