Dana Lee Hambel, 78 of Duncan Falls, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2022. Dana was born in Malta, Ohio, on October 28, 1943. He is the son of the late Ruth Hambel Earich. Dana graduated from M&M High School in 1961, and went on to join the Texas Guard and Ohio National Guard. Dana then worked for IBEW Local #981 and Local #71 for 15 years, and he retired from Central Ohio Coal Company and the Conesville power plant after working for 31-1/2 years as an electrician. He was a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Dana was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

DUNCAN FALLS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO