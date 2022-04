With Ford’s SUVs, crossovers, and trucks attracting owners of other brands at a high rate and more and more consumers opting for four-wheel powered vehicles as they hit the trails in higher numbers, the time is right for more off-road-focused variants of those vehicles. The Blue Oval has obliged with a host of new models in recent months, including the Ford Explorer Timberline, Ford Expedition Timberline, Ford F-150 Tremor, and reportedly, a Ford Maverick off-road variant could be in the works, too. However, it’s worth wondering why Ford chose to name the Expedition off-road variant the Timberline rather than the Tremor, as it rides on the same platform as the F-150. Turns out, there is a reason for this variation.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO