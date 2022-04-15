ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DNR ending sturgeon guards on Wolf River

By Associated Press
wglr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNR Regional Conservation Warden Ben Treml says there’s been no...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin Anglers Ready For Steelhead Trout Opener On Brule River

A late-season storm is on its way, but anglers are getting anxious for this weekend’s steelhead trout opener in Wisconsin. The owner of Great Lakes Fly Shop, John Fehnel, says fly fishing this early in the season isn’t the easiest because many rivers are still iced up, but the diehards will get out this weekend on the popular Brule River, which has some open areas of water.
DULUTH, MN
Huron Daily Tribune

DNR says fish kills may be common during spring thaw

After ice and snow cover melt on Michigan lakes early this spring, it may be more likely for people to discover dead fish or other aquatic animals. While such sights can be startling, the Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone that this is normal, since winter conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
WSAW

White nose syndrome wipes out 90% of 3 bat species in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three of the four bat species that hibernate in Wisconsin have taken a big hit, according to a DNR Mammal Ecologist. White Nose Syndrome was found in Wisconsin nearly a decade ago and it’s been killing bats quickly. There’s been a 99% decrease in Northern Long-Ear Bats, 75% in Little Brown Bats and about 90% of the Tricolor Bats population.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgeon#Volunteers#Warden
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Outdoor Life

“Operation Longbeard” Puts an End to the Largest Wild Turkey Poaching Ring in History

Mississippi game wardens recently uncovered what is regarded as the largest wild turkey poaching ring in history. It included three states, 15 people, and more than 100 wild turkeys. And, like most wildlife cases, the investigation known as “Operation Longbeard” began with a tip—or what game wardens called “whispers”—about its ringleader, Kenneth Ray Britt Jr. of Wesson, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Georgia angler catches record longnose gar

It's been a busy four months in Georgia. Rachel Harrison caught a 31-pound, 2-ounce longnose gar last week during a trip on the Coosa River near Rome, Georgia. This new fish broke the previous record, which had been nearly ten years ago. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources...
GEORGIA STATE
98.7 WFGR

You Don’t Have to Be a Deer Hunter to Enjoy Finding Deer Sheds

You don't have to be a deer hunter or even have a hunting license to walk out in the woods and fields to find deer sheds. In case you didn't know, male deer lose their horns each year. Don't worry it doesn't hurt them and they grow back again next year. Depending on where you live and how cold it gets will determine when a deer loses its horns. They usually fall off in lower Michigan from February through April. In the Upper Peninsula, they can start dropping as early as December.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

North Carolina Asks Anglers to be on the Lookout for Snot Otters

Have you seen any “snot otters” lately? What about “hellbenders” or old “lasagnasides?” Any “mud cats,” “water dogs,” or “mud devils?” Or maybe “devil dogs” or “ground puppies?” These are all names for Cryptobranchus alleganiensis—one of the most unusual-looking aquatic salamanders around. Unfortunately, the species seems to be declining in North Carolina and the 15 other states it inhabits. So, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is asking citizens, especially anglers who frequent swift-flowing, rocky rivers and streams, to report sightings of them.
LIFESTYLE
WTVM

Tiger named ‘Putin’ dies at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Gray News) - A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin died at the Minnesota Zoo on Wednesday. The zoo said in a press release that Putin experienced cardiac failure during a routine medical procedure, and despite “heroic” emergency efforts of veterinarians and zoo staff, he did not survive.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy