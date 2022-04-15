Wisconsin DNR ending sturgeon guards on Wolf River

You don't have to be a deer hunter or even have a hunting license to walk out in the woods and fields to find deer sheds. In case you didn't know, male deer lose their horns each year. Don't worry it doesn't hurt them and they grow back again next year. Depending on where you live and how cold it gets will determine when a deer loses its horns. They usually fall off in lower Michigan from February through April. In the Upper Peninsula, they can start dropping as early as December.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO