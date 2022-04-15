ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s dating history: Their full relationship timeline

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship has been rumored to be, well, rocky lately but the musical duo have normally been the picture perfect image of a power couple.

From best friends to parents-to-be, here is a look at how their romance went from having “love on the brain” to potentially “unfaithful.”

2012: The beginning of a musical partnership

Rihanna and Rocky first started collaborating on songs together in 2012. The first track they released was called “Cockiness (Love It),” and Rocky hit the stage with Rihanna at MTV’s Video Music Awards that year to perform it.

During the performance, the “F–kin’ Problems” rapper playfully caressed the “Diamonds” singer and even gave her a kiss on the neck. However, they denied at the time that they were more than just friends.

2013: Sighting in New York sparks romance rumors

Rihanna and Rocky were seen getting close at Soho House in Manhattan in 2013, sparking speculation about whether they were romantic.

Sources told Page Six at the time, “They were playing pool and hanging by the stairwell. They weren’t kissing or anything, but they were looking very friendly.”

However, Rihanna’s rep rebuffed on questions whether the two were an item, “Cause they were playing pool? Hmm.”

At the time, Rihanna and Rocky had been hanging out a lot since the “Fashion Killa” rapper joined the “We Found Love” singer on the North American leg of  her Diamonds World Tour as her opening act.

January 2020: Relationship rumors heat up again https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ha7wy_0fAaFdIC00
While Rihanna dated billionaires and athletes, Rocky was romantically linked to Kendall Jenner.Fenty Skin

Years after the pair were linked to other people publicly , Rihanna and Rocky once again sparked dating rumors after a source told the Sun that they were seen sharing a hotel suite together.

But because the sighting was so soon after the “Umbrella” singer’s breakup from billionaire Hassan Jameel, an insider said Rihanna was “reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.”

November 2020: They go public in New York

Rihanna and Rocky appeared to confirm their relationship for the first time in November 2020 by heading out for a public date night in New York. They were spotted at the time with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn.

December 2020: They spend the holidays together https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKjlO_0fAaFdIC00 Rocky was spotted arriving in Barbados via a commercial flight, while Rihanna reportedly took a private jet.Natasha/MEGA

Rocky visited Rihanna’s native Barbados for the holiday season at the end of 2020, which seemed like even more confirmation that the pair were indeed a couple.

However, reps at the time still declined to confirm the relationship was official.

May 2021: Rocky speaks on his love for Rihanna for the first time

Rocky opened up about his relationship for the first time in an interview with GQ , in which he revealed to the magazine that Rihanna was the “love of [his] life” and “the one.”

He gushingly added, “I think when you know, you know.”

January 2022: The couple announce Rihanna is pregnant https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAIrz_0fAaFdIC00
A pregnant RIhanna, seen here with Rocky after dinner at Carbone, has continued to set fashion trends with her maternity clothes.BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNew

The “Only Girl” singer and “Praise the Lord” rapper announced Rihanna’s pregnancy in January 2022 with a snowy photo shoot in the Rocky’s native Harlem.

The pop superstar appeared stunning in the images as she bared her belly in a single-buttoned pink Chanel puffer coat from the fashion house’s fall 1996 collection.

Rocky, meanwhile, looked cool in a Carhartt jean jacket with a cream cable-knit hoodie and black leather pants.

March 2022: Rihanna’s diamond ring sparks engagement rumors

RiRi was seen at the time wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand during several paparazzi snaps.

However, when asked whether the rock meant she had gotten a proposal from Rocky, she coyly replied to a photographer, “This old ring? You act like you ain’t never seen this ring.”

April 2022: Rihanna and Rocky are hit with breakup rumors

The internet was set ablaze with rumors of Rocky cheating on Rihanna with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

The chatter began after writer Louis Pisano — whom Interview Magazine once called “Instagram’s Messiest Fashion Influencer” — claimed on Twitter , “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split.”

He added of Muaddi, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

However, a source told Page Six, “They’re fine. It’s not true.”

Muaddi, herself, then denied the affair in a post on her Instagram Stories.

