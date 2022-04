I took a long weekend recently to a neighbor island, hoping in part to escape the cacophonous din that too often tarnishes Honolulu neighborhoods. I instead encountered testy TSA lines, impatient tourists waiting for rental cars and a woman in a Steelers jersey on a cramped shuttle who had an infinite amount of things to say about nothing important. Then a child in the seat behind me on my return trip blabbered so insistently that she was the only thing to be heard on the flight other than “Juice or water?”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO