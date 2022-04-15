ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymore, MO

Chamber of Commerce welcomes 319 Salon Suites and Exterior Plus

theraymorejournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raymore Chamber of Commerce brought out the giant scissors twice in the past week to celebrate two new businesses joining the chamber. On April 6, Executive Director Melissa Ferrari welcomed Trent Thompson...

theraymorejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Century Salon Suites opens space for Frisco stylists

Century Salon Suites opened in mid-March at 4747 4th Army Drive, Ste. 400, in Frisco. The small-business salon is focused on delivering “exemplary customer service” and building bonds with its tenants, said Jessica Siciliano, the owner and operator of Century Salon Suites. Suites at the salon are available to assist stylists, barbers and specialists build and run their own businesses, she said. Benefits and amenities offered to tenants include the ability to set their own hours, parking, a lounge, a break room and more. 214-562-7905. www.centurysalonsuites.com.
FRISCO, TX
Awesome 92.3

This Joplin Mansion Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

This mansion in Joplin, which is a mashup of a hunter's paradise and opulent elegance has to be seen to be believed. It'd be perfect for a couple like Lisa and Oliver from the TV show "Green Acres". I could see Oliver enjoying the part of the mansion that has a hunting lodge vibe, while Lisa's fingerprints are all over the part that's elegant.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raymore, MO
Local
Missouri Business
GATOR 99.5

Hotel Chains Across America End The Most Basic Amenity

What happened to getting fresh linens and having your bed turned down at your favorite hotel? For me, that was something to look forward to while away on vacation. Returning to a clean room and crisp bedding inviting you to plunge in and get some good old r&r. Yep, those were the good ol days. I saw an article on nerd.wallet.com that talked about this very topic! The truth is, hospitality is disappearing in hotel chains across the nation.
LIFESTYLE
Wichita Eagle

Popular Wichita barbecue restaurant seized by the state will reopen, owner says

A longtime Wichita barbecue restaurant that was seized earlier this month over nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes will reopen on Tuesday. Derek Cochran, the owner of Pig In Pig Out at 1003 E. 13th St., said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into too much detail about what led to the March 10 seizure by the Kansas Department of Revenue other than to say that a “misstep” occurred.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salon Suites And Exterior#The Chamber Of Commerce#Exterior Plus
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce announces new staff

DOWAGIAC — A local organization has bolstered its staff with two new faces. The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the hiring of Matt Money as Chamber Marketing and Event Coordinator, as well as Eileen Crouse as Membership Coordinator. Money brings management, operational and event planning experience...
DOWAGIAC, MI
KGLO News

US Chamber of Commerce awards Mason City Chamber with a Five-Star rating

MASON CITY — The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Mason City Chamber of Commerce with its designation of “Accredited with 5 Stars” for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. Local chambers are rated as accredited, three stars, four stars or five stars, with five stars being the highest honor and is reserved for organizations that exhibit excellence in all aspects. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, which is comprised of U. S. Chamber board members.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
dornob.com

Bun: Italian Burger Joint Serves Up Stunning Pastel Interiors

When Italian burger chain Bun turned the design of their newest restaurant over to the Spanish creative team Masquespacio, they got their very own “golden arches” in the form of floor-to-ceiling blocks of pastel hues. Located on the Via Dell’Orso in Milan, the plain white exterior belies the...
RESTAURANTS
The Telegraph

Work advancing on Edwardsville facility

EDWARDSVILLE - Work is advancing on an 800,000-square-foot  distribution facility being built by Contegra Construction Co. at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville. The speculative distribution warehouse being built for EQT Exeter is expected to be completed this fall at 5710 Inner Park Drive, Edwardsville. The facility, being constructed of tilt-up concrete panels, will feature 146 dock doors and four drive-through doors. It will be topped by a thermoplastic polyolefin roof and feature a specialized HVAC system with multiple exhaust fans and louvers to recirculate fresh air every hour.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Apartment Therapy

7 Small Spaces With Big Outdoor Style

Oftentimes a small outdoor space can end up neglected because it’s hard to see the potential in a tiny scrap of yard or even the narrow alley between two buildings. No matter how small their house, these homeowners and renters found ways to make the outdoors their own — and you can, too! Find inspiration in their unique ideas and biophilic solutions below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

In This Pastel London Bathroom, the Green Grout Matches the Faucet

Decked out in pastels from floor to ceiling (except for the Kelly green staircase), Lindsey Isla’s bathroom was the last room in the London flat she shares with her fiancé to undergo an upgrade. “It was a total family affair,” she says. “My brother made the shelf for the sink, and my partner helped me tile the whole room.” Now she is just happy her showers are no longer limited to the gym locker rooms—the two-bedroom home only has the one bathroom, which was out of commission for the six-week remodel. Ahead, see how Isla DIYed the dated space, starting with a deep green grout.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Tour a Milanese Apartment That Harmoniously Blends Past and Present

Near the Porta Venezia district, in a neoclassical building typical of old Milan, Leonardo and Marzia Dainelli of Dainelli Studio completely redesigned a one-bedroom Milanese apartment. The rectangular layout of the space, with an entrance, corridor, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, was not all that original. Therefore, the Dainellis had to experiment beyond the confines of their given parameters. Ultimately, the duo applied their philosophy of interior design, which is based on perfectly measured proportions and harmony between shapes, materials, and finishes, to the chic city-set abode.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy