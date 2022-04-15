Chamber of Commerce welcomes 319 Salon Suites and Exterior Plus

Near the Porta Venezia district, in a neoclassical building typical of old Milan, Leonardo and Marzia Dainelli of Dainelli Studio completely redesigned a one-bedroom Milanese apartment. The rectangular layout of the space, with an entrance, corridor, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, was not all that original. Therefore, the Dainellis had to experiment beyond the confines of their given parameters. Ultimately, the duo applied their philosophy of interior design, which is based on perfectly measured proportions and harmony between shapes, materials, and finishes, to the chic city-set abode.
