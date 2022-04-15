ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

Ore. FD chief ignores union request to resign

Cover picture for the articleLA PINE, Ore. — The La Pine Professional Firefighters Association Local 3387 has asked the chief of the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District to step down after efforts at collective bargaining stalled, the Bend Bulletin reported. The union members sent a letter to him on March 28...

