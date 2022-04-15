Ore. FD chief ignores union request to resign

The Monterey County region, with its moderate Mediterranean climate, is a diverse community set in a picturesque coastal location. Miles of beautiful beaches, spectacular mountain ranges, groves of redwoods, low-rolling foothills, and scenic valleys are characteristics that contribute to the quality of life. The Monterey County Regional Fire District was formed in 1934. The original boundaries surrounded the City of Salinas and ran down River Road to Pine Canyon. Over the years, annexations into the District have increased its service area to approximately 360 square miles with a population of about 40,000 residents. The Monterey County Regional Fire District is seeking a proven leader who can give clear direction for the District, communicate effectively, and keep the Board apprised on District business. The ideal candidate will encourage personnel and provide challenging and rewarding opportunities for employees to grow and develop professionally. The Fire Chief will manage the development, planning, and implementation of District goals and objectives, as well as recommend and administer policies and procedures. Any combination of education and experience that could likely provide the required knowledge, skills, and abilities would be qualifying. A typical candidate will possess Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree from an accredited college or university; and a minimum of three (3) years of command and administrative experience at a level equivalent to that of Fire Division Chief, Deputy Fire Chief, or Fire Chief. A California State Certified Chief Officer or Executive Chief Fire Officer Certification is also required. A Master’s degree or coursework from the California Special District Institute – Budget & Financial Management is highly desirable. The annual salary for the Fire Chief is $206,208, which equates to a bi-monthly pay period salary of $8,592; placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience of the selected candidate. The District also offers an attractive benefits package.

