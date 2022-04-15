ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Ford Wyoming Center Announces Casper Comic Con Dates & Activities

By DJ Nyke
 3 days ago
It is time to mark those calendars for one of the most fun and expressive events of the summer. Reliant Federal Credit Union presents Casper Comic Con at the Ford Wyoming Center. Comics, cosplay, art, and toys can all be found in one place! Vendors will be on hand...

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Tickling the Ivories, Do You Remember Wyoming’s Child Prodigy?

James Wilson, youngest of 4, was a child pianist prodigy. Starting his musical journey in Japan at the age of three taking piano lessons like his siblings. At the age of five he was entered in his first youth piano competition where he placed higher than his older siblings. Sending his oldest sibling (his older sister, Chiaki) to a piano camp in Utah she met a man named, Dr. Gary Amano. Dr. Amano, studied piano at New York’s Julliard (yes, like THE Julliard), and has a master’s degree in piano performance. After hearing about Dr. Amano, James’ parents decided to contact him for a lesson for James. Amano was very impressed with James, but said that James technique was not great. James’ normal piano teacher had been teaching him bad technique, making him very tense during his pieces and in his playing.
WYOMING STATE
Casper, WY
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that's just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

