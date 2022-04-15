How Dan Fogler’s Muggle Jacob Kowalski Emerged as the Fantastic Beasts MVP

With director David Yates’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore now playing around the world, I recently spoke with Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler about making the sequel. In the new Fantastic Beasts movie, which is my favorite one yet, Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker to take on the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) as he attempts to seize control of the Wizarding World. Unlike the previous Fantastic Beasts, the new one manages to not only bring back people and places that audiences know and love, but also tells the story of Newt Scamander, his beasts, and their importance in this world. While I don’t want to say this is the best one yet due to just one person, the fact that this is screenwriter Steve Kloves’ first time working on a Fantastic Beasts movie after writing all the Harry Potter movies….it might be all him. The screenplay was also written by novel series author J.K. Rowling.

