ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FOCUS ON THE SPRINGS | Williams’ vacancy committee expansion signed into law

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBpcb_0fAZzO6U00
In this file photo, state Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, speaks on the first day of the 73rd General Assembly at the Colorado state Capitol on January 13, 2021, in Denver. Williams won top-line designation on the Republican's 5th Congressional District primary ballot on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the GOP's district assembly in Peyton. (Photo by Kathryn Scott, File)

The number of people in charge of filling vacant seats in the Colorado legislature will soon expand, thanks to a bill led by Colorado Springs Republican Rep. Dave Williams.

Gov. Jared Polis signed Williams’ bill, House Bill 1044, into law on Tuesday. The bill is set to take effect in August, increasing the minimum amount of people required to sit on vacancy committees tasked with choosing replacements for lawmakers who step down before finishing their terms.

Under the current system, Colorado’s vacancy committees are formed by each House and Senate district’s partisan central committee. While the central committees are made up of dozens of members, they can make their vacancy committees any size. This sometimes results in as few as three people choosing a lawmaker to represent tens of thousands of Coloradans.

“If we have more votes and more eyes on this, the better outcomes we’ll have,” Williams said. “The system that we have currently in place could potentially lend itself to allowing party insiders (to control appointments), or a process that’s not quite fair to occur."

Williams’ bill requires vacancy committees to consist of all of the members of the central committee, at a minimum.

More than one-quarter of current Colorado senators and nearly one-fifth of state representatives were first elected through vacancy committees, the Colorado Sun reported. In 2018, Colorado was one of only five states to use vacancy committees to fill empty seats, with most other states using special elections or governor appointments.

The bill was approved by the state House in a 46-18 vote in February, and by the Senate in a 22-11 vote in March.

“If you don’t like the bill, you want to block more people voting for their representative,” said Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs, who was elected by a vacancy committee of around 40 people. "If you want a representative sample, you increase the sample. ... If you have three people voting on their representative of 100,000, it’s not very representative.”

Though the bipartisan-sponsored bill has support and opposition from both sides of the aisle, most Republican lawmakers voted against it and most Democrats voted in support. Of the 29 total opponents to the bill, 25 were Republican and four were Democrats.

Greenwood Village Democrat Sen. Jeff Bridges, the bill’s other sponsor, said Williams came up with the bill because of “abuses he saw on his own side of the aisle” during vacancy elections. In 2019, a six-member vacancy committee appointed Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, to represent his district of more than 80,000 people. Will voted against Williams’ bill on the floor.

Many Republican opponents to the bill said it would infringe on local control. Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert said his district already uses a similar process for its vacancy committees, but he doesn’t want to force other districts to do the same.

“I probably need to look at this as a matter of local control,” Holbert, R-Douglas County, said. “When we elect people to come here to the general assembly, that is purely local control and if your communities want to do it differently than I, that probably needs to be okay with me.”

This is Williams’ first bill this session to be signed into law. He is prime sponsor of seven bills this year, four of which were killed in committee and two that are still being considered.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

Colorado Democratic lawmakers want relief from new fees they put into law

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are touting legislation to save people and businesses money this year.How? By postponing new fees they put into law in recent years.Why it matters: Democrats — who control all of state government — are focused on lowering costs as affordability becomes the central issue of the 2022 election.Yet, the fact that they approved and supported new fees undercuts their argument.Driving the news: A measure to temporarily delay the new road usage fees and lower vehicle registration surcharges debuts in a legislative committee on Monday.Starting this July, a new 2-cent per gallon fee goes into...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Greenwood Village, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chronicle

Inslee Signs Gun Regulations Into Law

OLYMPIA — Making, selling or distributing firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is now illegal in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday signed a package of bills to restrict gun usage, including where they can be carried, how to handle firearms without serial numbers and what kinds of magazines can be made and sold.
WASHINGTON STATE
KDRV

Mattress Recycling Law Springs to Life

Portland, OR -- Oregon's has a new law to keep mattresses off the landscape. Today, Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEW) says the state became the fourth U.S. state to make a law establishing a statewide mattress recycling program. Governor Kate Brown signed the law today, authored by State Senator James Manning Jr., requiring mattress manufacturers to set up and operate a recycling program, overseen by the state, to help consumers recycle unwanted mattresses.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Jeff Bridges
Daily Mississippian

Anti-CRT bill signed into law

The principal anti-critical race theory bill that has spent the year making its way through the Mississippi State Legislature, “Critical Race Theory; prohibit” is now law. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill on March 14. To accompany the bill’s passage into law Reeves shared a video message to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
9NEWS

WeldWerks Brewing cancels Colorado Springs expansion

COLORADO, USA — One of the most lauded breweries in northern Colorado has canceled its plans to expand to southern Colorado. Greeley-based WeldWerks Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it has ceased construction on its second taproom that was scheduled to open in 2022 in Colorado Springs. "After careful consideration and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Waynedale News

Election Integrity Bill Signed Into Law

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan’s top priorities to strengthen election security were signed into law. HEA 1116 enhances security around absentee ballots, continues cybersecurity services for counties in order to protect the statewide voter registration system, and ensures by the next presidential election every Hoosier will cast a ballot on a voting machine with a paper audit trail.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Legislature#State Representatives#State Of Colorado#Springs#Republican#House Bill 1044#Coloradans#The Central Committee#The Colorado Sun
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt signs one bill into law, vetoes another

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed one bill into law and vetoed another Monday. The governor signed SB 968 into law, which prohibits disclosure of certain audio and video recordings to the public from agencies such as law enforcement. He also vetoed SB 903, which related...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salon

Madison Cawthorn busted for blowing taxpayer dollars at a luxury resort

U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Writing for the conservative Washington Examiner, investigative reporter Andrew Kerr claimed that Rep. Madison Cawthorn dropped close to $3000 in taxpayer money at a lavish resort in his hometown of Hendersonville, North Carolina. Adding insult to injury, the same week the controversial...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Itemlive.com

Letter: A Swampscott vote for Fletcher and Phelan

To the editor: This last week, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting or speaking with all three women running for Select Board. They are highly qualified, passionate, and in this The post Letter: A Swampscott vote for Fletcher and Phelan appeared first on Itemlive.
ELECTIONS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy