The Gilded Age: [Spoiler] Exits Ahead of Season 2, 13 Series Regulars Promoted

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
When The Gilded Age returns to HBO for Season 2, it’ll do so with one less player in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgGOl_0fAZxNIB00 Thomas Cocquerel , who played Marian’s ex-fiancé Tom Raikes, will not return for the period drama’s sophomore outing, our sister site Deadline reports. So if you were hoping for some juicy drama between the exes next season, you’ll have to save it for your fan-fiction.

In other Season 2 news, 13 recurring cast members have been promoted to series regulars: Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor, Debra Monk as Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Kelley Curran as Turner, Douglas Sills as Baudin aka Borden, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber, Patrick Page as Richard Clay and Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune.

Combined with the show’s 11 returning actors (not including Cocquerel), that brings The Gilded Age to a whopping 24 series regulars for its sophomore season.

Returning regulars include Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Simon Jones as Bannister, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell and Jack Gilpin as Church.

Multiple fan favorites will still appear in a recurring capacity, including Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott, Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister, John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott, Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish, Claybourne Elder as John Adams and Ward Horton as Charles Fane.

Your thoughts on how The Gilded Age is shaping up for Season 2? Drop ’em in a comment below.

