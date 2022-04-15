Prairie Central lets Rantoul escape; Cheyenne Burns red hot for Woodland

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central found itself fighting back for the better of its Illini Prairie Conference softball game with Rantoul at PCHS Thursday. But time ran out on the Hawks as they fell 11-8 to the Eagles on the windswept afternoon.

Prairie Central had tied the game at 8-8 with a tally in the bottom of the sixth inning. But a couple of fielding miscues in the top of the seventh turned the Hawks away. The miscues helped lead to three unearned runs to give Rantoul the lead for good.

PC grabbed the early lead with a run in the second inning. Lauren Hoselton reached after getting hit by a pitch. She scored with two outs on a pitch in the dirt with Lucy Whitfill at bat.

Rantoul got to Prairie Central starter Katy Curl for two runs in the top of the third to take its first lead. The Hawks began their series of comebacks in the last of the third with a run to even the score at 2-2.

Jenna Woodrey was beaned in the helmet to lead off the inning. Later, with two outs, she stole third and scored on an error on the play.

The Eagles took a 6-2 lead in the fourth inning but Prairie Central was hanging close after batting in the home-half of the frame.

Alexandria Hari led off with a base hit, moved to from first to third on a sacrifice and Woodrey walked to put runners on the corners. Hari scored on a wild pitch and Woodrey moved into scoring position. Steidinger singled with two outs to plate Woodrey to make it a 6-4 game.

It was an 8-4 game when the Hawks came to bat in the fifth inning. A three-run outburst cut the deficit to one run.

Lillie Hogan led off with a base hit and took second on the play. She scored when Hari followed with a single. Whitfill had PC's third straight single and the runners moved into scoring position. Woodrey got the squeeze bunt down and Hari scored on the play. Kyra Stephens followed with a base knock up the middle to drive in Whitfill and make it 8-7.

The Hawks tied in the last of the sixth as Hoselton scored on a wild pitch. Hoselton had led off the inning with a double.

Prairie Central had a chance to take the lead after loading the bases with two outs, but a strikeout ended the rally.

Hari had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Prairie Central (2-9) offense. Steidinger and Stephens each had a hit and run batted in and Hoselton had a two-base knock. Hogan and Whitfill each singled and Woodrey drove in a run.

Woodland 16, Lowpoint-Washburn 4

WASHBURN — Cheyenne Burns continued her hot hitting Thursday with a second straight four-hit effort to lead Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell to a 16-4 win over host Lowpoint-Washburn in a Tri-County Conference softball game.

Burns hit for the cycle against the Wildcats on Tuesday and collected four extra-base hits Thursday. Burns homered and collected three doubles while driving in seven runs for the Warriors (10-3).

Burns' first two-base hit came in the top of the first inning and drove in Shae Simons and Ella Derossett, who had walked. WFC led 3-0 after the first as Burns scored on a Jena Easton single.

The second double for Burns plated Derossett and later scored as WFC scored twice in the second inning. Burns' third double came in a two-run third as the Warriors' lead grew to 7-2.

It was a 7-4 game when WFC came to bat in the fourth inning. A five-run outburst was capped by a two-run homer from Burns as the margin widened to 12-4.

Although Burns grounded out in her final at bat, it still drove in a run as Woodland scored four times in the fifth to help bring the game to an early ending.

Burns finished with three doubles, a home run, seven runs batted in, three runs scored and 10 total bases to lead the Woodland attack. Easton had three hits and drove in a run while Derossett had a pair of singles and drove in three runs. Simons had two hits and a run batted in, Olivia Chismarick had a hit and two RBIs and Trinity Crego and Kaiden Connor each had a base hit.

Burns also got the win in the circle after allowing four runs, two hits and six walks in 3 2/3 innings. She fanned four. Simons allowed a hit and struck out two in closing out the game.