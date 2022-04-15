Seth Rigsby, DJ Lewis lead Prairie Central to shutout over Rantoul

FAIRBURY — Seth Rigsby drove in more runs at the plate than he allowed from the mound as the senior led Prairie Central to a 15-0 Illini Prairie Conference baseball victory over Rantoul Thursday at the Lewis Field Diamonds.

Rigsby, who is 5½ months removed from ACL surgery, had a pair of doubles, a single and drove in two runs for the Hawks. He also scored three times. On the bump, the right-hander scattered five hits in the four-inning contest while setting down six on strikes. Of the five safeties yielded, two came to the first two batters.

A pop out, a caught stealing and a punch out ended the Rantoul first.

Prairie Central's offense came to life in the second with a seven-run eruption. Camden Palmore reached on an error to start the PC second and Evan Hartman singled. Jack Schahrer sacrificed and reached on an error by the catcher, which allowed Palmore to score the game's first run.

Hunter Chambers smacked a two-base hit that drove in Hartman and Schahrer and, after a strikeout, Rigsby doubled to plate Chambers and make it a 4-0 game. DJ Lewis followed with a run-scoring triple. He scored on a groundout.

Owen Rafferty doubled and then scored when Palmore singled for a 7-0 lead.

Rigsby's second two-bagger drove in a run to open the scoring in a five-run third inning. Lewis followed with a double that drove in two more runs. Lewis also scored on the play to make it 11-0.

Rafferty then launched a roundtripper, a hard-hit line drive that cut through the strong wind to clear the fence for a solo shot.

Clayton Bahler walked and Ivan Miller doubled to put runners in scoring position to open the fourth inning. Lewis then doubled to plate both runners and then scored the game's final tally when Nagel singled to end the game.

Lewis was the top offensive threat for Prairie Central (3-7) with a triple, two doubles and three runs batted in. Rafferty homered, doubled and drove in a run and Palmore had two hits and a run batted in. Chambers had a double and two RBIs and Nagel had a hit and two RBIs. Miller doubled while Hartman and Carson Friedman each singled.

GSW 14, Lexington 4

GARDNER — Lexington got on top early but two huge innings lifted Gardner-South Wilmington to a 14-4 nonconference baseball win Thursday at GSW.

The Minutemen touched GSW pitching for three runs in the top of the second inning in grabbing the early advantage.

Jimmy Smith led off with a single for Lexington and Jordan Reimer followed with a triple to put the Minutemen up 1-0. Michael Olson followed a walk to Preston Wiltz with a two-base hit that drove in Reimer.

A failed double-steal saw Olson thrown out at the plate and Johnny Grunloh make it to third. Camden Hardman then drove in Grunloh with a single and the three-run advantage.

Lexington made it 4-0 in the third inning when Nolan Bowles blasted a solo homer to lead off the inning.

It all fell apart for Lexington in the last of the fourth inning as Gardner-South Wilmington erupted for six runs.

Olson had three hits, including a pair of two-baggers to help pace the Lexington (4-6) offense. Reimer had a triple, single and drove in a run and Hardman had a hit and two RBIs. Bowles homered while Smith and Grunloh singled.

Reimer took the loss after allowing six runs, 12 hits and two walks while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings. Peyton Larson gave up eight runs, six hits and five walks while striking out two. Cooper Meints gave up a walk and a hit.