Gucci Mane Annnounced As Headliner For Milk + Cookies Atlanta

Milk + Cookies returns with Gucci Mane as the headlining act for its Atlanta event. The full-service events company specializing in talent buying, touring, live event production, concerts, and festival planning also enlisted DJ, producer, and singer Alison Wonderland as a second headlining act for the spring event.

Additionally, Sango and DJ collectives WERC Crew and Perreo404 have been announced with more local and national acts to be revealed soon. Milk + Cookies is also set to host intimate shows leading up to the big event from artists including Amber Mark, DreamDoll , and Fivio Foreign . Past Milk + Cookies performers include Kaytranada, Summer Walker , Masego, Tokimonsta, SAINt JHN, Polo G , RL Grime, Queen Naija, Jack Harlow , Ella Mai, and more.

The dessert-themed music festival will take place at Centennial Yards on June 4, 2022. Attendees not only have the opportunity to experience performances but also enjoy food from some of Atlanta’s best eateries such as King of Pops, Phew’s Pies, and more.

In addition to the music festival, Milk + Cookies and RenderATL are collaborating this June to bring the music and tech communites together with a week full of events and experiences.

According to a press statement, Milk + Cookies “aims to blend various music genres, tasty food selections, and creative activities to curate a blissful experience,” with a “built community of millennials who share an affinity for live performances and being the first to discover new musicians.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Milk + Cookies website and start at $50.