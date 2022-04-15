ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

In wake of spring break chaos, PCB gives city manager more emergency authority

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local officials have given City Manager Drew Whitman, the former police chief, more authority to quickly control future public emergencies.

In a City Council meeting Thursday, leaders approved an ordinance that allows Whitman to swiftly make decisions during civil emergencies without the approval of the council.

The ordinance was sparked by the spring break chaos of "Panamaniac," an unsanctioned event that occurred about three weeks ago and created a dramatic spike in crime in the city.

Spring break charges: 161 people arrested in ‘Panamaniac’ spring break weekend: Here’s a breakdown of the charges

Caught in the crossfire: 'Close down spring break': Residents, vacationing families caught in crossfire of PCB chaos

'Glimpse into the bad past': Panama City Beach businesses shut doors amid spring break chaos

"This is already the powers that are vested within the City Council by state law and by charter and by ordinance," Councilman Geoff McConnell said of the resolution to give Whitman more emergency authority. "It has been well vetted for many years, and we are again just giving the city manager a little extra time to react with the oversight of the City Council still to rescind it if necessary.

"This is just something I think is going to reduce our timeline significantly to keep our residents safe," McConnell added.

'What justice looks like': 160 arrests, 75 guns seized during PCB spring break chaos

Panama City Beach police: Two men responsible for promoting 'Panamaniac' event arrested

The ordinance was introduced during a special City Council meeting April 1, when officials approved the first reading. It gives Whitman the power in the instance of a civil emergency to enact curfews, block roads, halt alcohol sales and close businesses.

Previously, such measures only could be done through an emergency City Council meeting, which can take time to organize and only can be called by the mayor or three councilmen.

City leaders have said that because Whitman is the previous police chief, it's easier to give him additional control.

During the spring break chaos, which spanned from March 25-27 and first gained traction on social media, more than 160 people were arrested in just two days by the Panama City Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff's Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wujQs_0fAZtL6D00

Law enforcement officers with the three agencies also seized 75 illegal guns .

A shooting on Front Beach Road also left an unnamed 21-year-old from Alabama with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local law enforcement officers have since arrested two Alabama resident s — Demarion Ty'Quan Cooper, 20, and Boyce Glasper, 25 — on charges of inciting or encouraging a riot. They are believed to be responsible for helping "Panamaniac" gain traction on social media, PCB police said.

At Thursday's meeting, Councilman Michael Jarman echoed McConnell's comments about how the council still has oversight on any emergency measures Whitman might impose.

"That's an important part of this ordinance," Jarman said. "As quick as we can react to a situation, we're going to have better results."

Councilman Paul Casto added he believes the decision is something city leaders "should have done years ago."

"It's definitely progress," Casto said. "The biggest concern I've heard from the public was that they felt like maybe we were giving too much power to one individual, but I've known (Whitman) for 30 years, and I just don't believe (he's) going to pull the trigger on this unless it's absolutely necessary.

"I trust him with that judgment."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: In wake of spring break chaos, PCB gives city manager more emergency authority

Comments / 2

Related
WJHG-TV

PCB Spring Break: from chaotic to family-friendly

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two shootings and massive crowds of spring breakers have pushed the city of Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency. It may be hard to believe for some, but Panama City Beach was once that same wild spring break destination. NewsChannel 7 sat...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
MyStateline.com

Spring break shootings: Miami Beach emergency brings curfew

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — City of Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency on Monday and an upcoming curfew, bidding to curb violent incidents at spring break that saw five people wounded in two separate shootings. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Alina Hudak announced...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB city leaders look to add more amenities to local parks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city leaders have a vision for two local parks. At Thursday’s council meeting, they approved the first step towards meeting that goal. The city is putting roughly $110,000 towards a master plan for both Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
KTAL

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different. But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
8 News Now

Fire investigation at east valley Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at a Walmart on the east side of the valley. The incident took place at 3075 East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive. No other information has been released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcb#Shooting#City Police#The City Council
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Large sinkhole opens up under East Point road

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point officials asked drivers to avoid a large sinkhole that opened up under a road. Public works crews blocked off a portion of Beech Drive after the sinkhole appeared Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Repairs are expected to...
EAST POINT, GA
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
968
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy