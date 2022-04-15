In wake of spring break chaos, PCB gives city manager more emergency authority

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local officials have given City Manager Drew Whitman, the former police chief, more authority to quickly control future public emergencies.

In a City Council meeting Thursday, leaders approved an ordinance that allows Whitman to swiftly make decisions during civil emergencies without the approval of the council.

The ordinance was sparked by the spring break chaos of "Panamaniac," an unsanctioned event that occurred about three weeks ago and created a dramatic spike in crime in the city.

"This is already the powers that are vested within the City Council by state law and by charter and by ordinance," Councilman Geoff McConnell said of the resolution to give Whitman more emergency authority. "It has been well vetted for many years, and we are again just giving the city manager a little extra time to react with the oversight of the City Council still to rescind it if necessary.

"This is just something I think is going to reduce our timeline significantly to keep our residents safe," McConnell added.

The ordinance was introduced during a special City Council meeting April 1, when officials approved the first reading. It gives Whitman the power in the instance of a civil emergency to enact curfews, block roads, halt alcohol sales and close businesses.

Previously, such measures only could be done through an emergency City Council meeting, which can take time to organize and only can be called by the mayor or three councilmen.

City leaders have said that because Whitman is the previous police chief, it's easier to give him additional control.

During the spring break chaos, which spanned from March 25-27 and first gained traction on social media, more than 160 people were arrested in just two days by the Panama City Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers with the three agencies also seized 75 illegal guns .

A shooting on Front Beach Road also left an unnamed 21-year-old from Alabama with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local law enforcement officers have since arrested two Alabama resident s — Demarion Ty'Quan Cooper, 20, and Boyce Glasper, 25 — on charges of inciting or encouraging a riot. They are believed to be responsible for helping "Panamaniac" gain traction on social media, PCB police said.

At Thursday's meeting, Councilman Michael Jarman echoed McConnell's comments about how the council still has oversight on any emergency measures Whitman might impose.

"That's an important part of this ordinance," Jarman said. "As quick as we can react to a situation, we're going to have better results."

Councilman Paul Casto added he believes the decision is something city leaders "should have done years ago."

"It's definitely progress," Casto said. "The biggest concern I've heard from the public was that they felt like maybe we were giving too much power to one individual, but I've known (Whitman) for 30 years, and I just don't believe (he's) going to pull the trigger on this unless it's absolutely necessary.

"I trust him with that judgment."

