After The Usos headed to Raw to make their intentions clear, RK-Bro then came out to open up tonight's WWE SmackDown, and they couldn't have been happier to be on the blue brand. Riddle started things off, giving a random fact about the city and sauce. Orton then said they were here because The Usos kicked him in the mouth and challenged him and Riddle to a match to unify the Tag Team Championships. Now they are here on The Usos' show to give them an answer, and Orton called out The Usos to the ring. Riddle then indicated he didn't have anything to add and The Usos then came out to the ring to greet the Raw Tag Team Champions.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO