HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Scott Lee Midkiff, 35, admitted that he participated in the conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021. During the conspiracy, Midkiff frequently obtained quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to distribute to various customers in the Huntington area. Midkiff provided the drugs to customers on consignment and was aware his customers intended to redistribute the drugs. Midkiff also admitted that he participated in arranging drug transactions by steering customers to certain drug dealers when customers would contact Midkiff.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 25 DAYS AGO