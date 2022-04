Fans are begging Universal Studios to remove an iconic attraction of theirs following the Will Smith Oscar slap controversy. The attraction in question is the Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando theme park, which is also home to Diagon Alley of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Simpsons at Springfield, USA, and E.T. Adventure. With that being said, the Men in Black attraction is one of the most popular and legendary attractions there.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO