Cardi B, Offset share 1st photo of son's face, reveal his name

After giving birth to her second child -- a baby boy -- in September, Cardi B is finally ready to share him with the world.

The rapper and her husband, Offset, each shared some adorable pictures of the little guy on Thursday, the first time they showed his face. They also revealed his name: Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B tweeted that it was Offset who came up with the unique name. “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!” she wrote.

The "WAP" rapper gave birth on Sept. 4, 2021, revealing the news on social media a few days later. Cardi B and Offset, who married in 2017 , are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, and Offset has three children from previous relationships.

This week, Cardi B returned to social media after deactivating her Instagram and Twitter earlier this month. She also has some new music out today, with her feature on the new Kay Flock track, "Shake It," along with Dougie B and Bory300.