ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Kirtland man accused of aggravated DWI after allegedly hitting parked vehicle

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man is facing an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested for allegedly hitting a parked vehicle in Farmington then refusing to comply with law enforcement.

Silas Bedah, 54, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated DWI (7th or subsequent) along with misdemeanor counts of driving while license revoked and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. He also faces petty misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle, no proof of insurance, and evidence of registration, according to court records.

John Beckstead, Bedah's attorney, was unavailable for comment on April 15.

More: Farmington police identify man shot, killed in April 9 shooting near East 20th Street

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.

A deputy was dispatched around 1:33 a.m. on April 3 after being informed about a white cargo van that hit a vehicle in the 1900 block of Camina Placer in Farmington, according to the probable cause statement.

The court document goes on to describe the situation and what caused a deputy to arrest Bedah.

The deputy was told the van sustained heavy damage to its front end and was last seen heading westbound onto East Murray Drive.

The deputy later saw the van traveling west on U.S. Highway 64. He attempted to make a traffic stop by activating lights and sirens, but said Bedah continued driving toward Kirtland.

In Kirtland, Bedah turned north onto County Road 6500. At this point, the deputy turned off lights and sirens but continued to follow, the court document stated. The van eventually stopped at a space inside an RV park in Kirtland. That is where the deputy ordered more than once for Bedah to exit the vehicle, but the document indicates that he did not comply.

A second deputy arrived at the scene. Together, they approached the driver's side of the van, gave more instructions and when Bedah refused, they removed him from the vehicle.

More: Sheriff's detectives investigate 'suspicious death' near Sandalwood Park in Farmington

According to the probable cause statement, Bedah had bloodshot, watery eyes along with slurred speech and smelled of the odor of an alcoholic beverage. He was taken to the Sheriff's Office Kirtland substation, where the deputy read the breath test advisory and the blood test advisory to Bedah, who did not respond or acknowledge the information.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to draw Bedah's blood, which was done at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

He was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of April 3, according to jail records.

He remains in custody at the jail and has a detention hearing set for April 18 in Aztec District Court.

Court records also show that Bedah is facing several felony charges, including fraud, in two criminal cases that accuse him of defrauding customers at the auto repair shop he had operated in Farmington.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com .

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Kirtland man accused of aggravated DWI after allegedly hitting parked vehicle

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Police searching for missing Navajo woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Shiprock District of the Navajo Nation. Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was last seen in Burnham, New Mexico, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Navajo Police Department. “She was last seen walking east bound on Navajo Route...
FARMINGTON, NM
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Crime & Safety
Kirtland, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, NM
City
Kirtland, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#San Juan#Camina Placer
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Robber disappears after giving ankle monitor to clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction. Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington man charged with assault, resisting arrest

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been arrested after police were called about an upset person with a gun. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday when police were called to far northern Farmington and made contact with 26-year-old Joshua Guillen. They say he initially fled the area but police were able to catch […]
FARMINGTON, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

1K+
Followers
536
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy