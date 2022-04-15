Xavier Mortimer on Social Media Success, His Vegas Show 'The Dream Maker'
With more than 6 billion views on YouTube and 12 million followers on social media, Xavier Mortimer is an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed magician and social media star. The former Cirque du Soleil performer joined Cheddar News to discuss his rise to fame on social media amid the pandemic. “Well basically my show closed overnight, and I had nothing else to do," he said. "I started to film videos at home and they took off on TikTok and Instagram." Mortimer also talked about "The Dream Maker," his Las Vegas magic show and even performs a little trick for Cheddar.
