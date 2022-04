With Covid-19 cases on the rise again, a new strain of the highly contagious omicron variant has been detected on Oahu, the Hawaii Department of Health said Thursday. The subvariant known as XE makes up about 1% of the coronavirus strains found in the City and County of Honolulu but still hasn’t been identified on the neighbor islands, according to a report that sequences virus samples statewide.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO