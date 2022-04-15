ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lorenz Bäumer Makes Space in His Home, With Help From Sotheby’s

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FET4i_0fAZRJXt00

Click here to read the full article.

EVERYTHING MUST GO: When it comes to striking designs, jeweler Lorenz Bäumer doesn’t just like to make them — he likes the thrill of a good find, too.

“I buy because [an object] is beautiful and then I have to find a spot for it,” he admitted.

More from WWD

The downside to this is that right now, space is at a premium in his Parisian home, as evidenced by frames propped five-deep against a wall.

Hence why he is offering around 100 lots in an online auction with the Sotheby’s auction house, although he joked that the industry rumor mill probably thought him broke.

Going under the hammer is an eclectic selection that includes photographs, Art Deco tea services by 20th-century French silversmith Jean E. Puiforcat, carved ebony figurines by sculptor Alexandre Noll, made-to-measure Hermès briefcases and an intricate ancient Japanese cabinet.

There will also be some of his jewelry , such as the “Titane Ile Au Trésor” bracelet with its 55-carat green tourmaline, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, Bäumer’s favorite childhood book; and a solitaire ring featuring one of his laser-engraved “tattooed” diamonds.

As a guideline to the items he is selling, the jeweler said he wanted to use the sale as a window into his creative universe. “This is a slice of my life… things that inspire my work and represent the dialogue that you can have with other creators,” he said, pointing out how Noll’s abstract shapes had inspired his “Black Magic” collection or the geometric shapes of a cabinet by American sculptor Paul Evans had influenced his “Mikado” line.

That and “show that behind the brand, there’s a guy who isn’t dead yet,” he quipped.

Given his taste for hunting conversation-starters in vintage markets and art fairs — “I love that you can come to my home and not know any of it,” he explained — that’s just scratching the surface of his life as a collector.

“My wife is really disappointed we are only selling 100-or-so items because you can’t really see any space being made,” he said. “I’m very invasive.”

That was another criterion in his selection: things with a large footprint. Like, say, a seat by Brazilian designers Fernando and Humberto Campana and made of crocodile plushies; or a bulbous metal totem taking up a corner of the living room. Originally designed by Greek sculptor Philolaos to house cathode-ray television, it now concealed Bäumer’s bar.

And should its next owner want ideas to fill it, the jeweler also listed a handful of rare whiskeys and bourbons. He said he appreciates these spirits because like the precious materials he works with, they are “what natures gives us and what human know-how transforms into something extraordinary — or unpalatable,” he noted.

Selling part of his collection is also a cathartic process, and one that Bäumer has been through before, culling his photography collection or letting go of a furniture style that no longer quite fits his taste.

Don’t expect him to have any regrets, either. “Objects have to continue their lives. [Those I sell] brought me much enjoyment, just like those I’m yet to acquire,” he said, admitting the cycle had already started again. He’d visited the PAD Paris art fair earlier in the week and walked away with “a few things, but smaller in scale,” he was quick to add.

Bidding for “Lorenz Bäumer Collectionneur!” sale will open on May 10 at 2 p.m. CET and run until May 17 on Sotheby’s website.

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
WWD

The Top 5 Trends From New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Here comes the bride! This month, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week returned with a hybrid schedule of virtual collection debuts and in-person events from April 6 to 8.More from WWDObituary: Jessica McClintockJenny Packham 2020 Bridal CollectionReign Sapphires' New Bridal Collection Highlights across the week included Sachin and Babi’s debut runway show for their latest “Ready-to-Celebrate” collection, Rosie Assoulin’s bridal collection debut and in-person appointments and presentations from Ines di Santo, Houghton, Justin Alexander, Savannah Miller and many more. Virtually, more than 40 labels debuted collections across The Bridal Council x Pullquest”s digital platform and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Louis Stevenson
Person
Loren Gray
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

The Beatles' Childhood Homes Preserved, Open for Tours and Stays

The Beatles' childhood homes helped shape the artists that would take over the world ... and they're now in perfect condition for vacationers who want to visit or even stay. George Harrison's Liverpool home has been recently renovated ... it's now an Airbnb thanks to superfan Ken Lambert. He snagged the property at auction back in November with a $250k bid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Online Auction#His Home#Pierre Le Tan Auction#Sotheby S Photos#Parisian#Art Deco#French#Herm S#Japanese
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
Architectural Digest

Tommy Hilfiger Sells Contemporary Aspen Ski Home for $50 Million

If there’s one thing Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, know just as well as fashion it must be real estate. Last year they earned their spot on the list of top celebrity real estate transactions with the $45 million sale of their Connecticut home, and now, according to the Wall Street Journal, they’ve broken their own record with the sale of an Aspen ski home for $50 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait could fetch record $200 million at auction

NEW YORK — An iconic piece of Americana is headed for the auction block at Christie’s this May in New York, and it could also be headed for the record books. The 1964 Andy Warhol silk-screen of Marilyn Monroe, known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” could sell for as much as $200 million, making it the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold at auction, The New York Times reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Home for $13.5 Million

After purchasing another spare Montecito property just last month for $21 million, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have successfully sold the home they bought in the area this past September for $12 million. Fully renovated and modernized when they purchased it, the $13.5 million represents a rather tidy profit, though it is $400,000 less than they listed the home for in late January.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
Robb Report

A Rare Single-Owner Collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Wine Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is not exactly easy to come by, but Christie’s Wine Department has got you covered. The auction house is sending an exceptional collection of DRC under the hammer this month that comes from the cellar of a single discerning collector. The online-only “Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vinous Perfection” sale, which will run from April 19 to May 3, comprises 47 lots in total that collectively showcase some of DRC’s best vintages of the past four decades. For the unversed, this exalted producer is the only Domaine in Burgundy to produce wine...
DRINKS
mansionglobal.com

Former London Home of Julie Andrews Lists for £16.5 Million

One of the last unmodernized mansions in the leafy London village of Wimbledon has hit the market for £16.5 million. One of the last unmodernized mansions in the leafy London village of Wimbledon has hit the market for £16.5 million (US$21.7 million). While it’s not exactly Cherry Tree...
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Two Picasso Portraits, Including One Owned by Sean Connery, Head to Auction in Hong Kong

Click here to read the full article. Two portraits by Pablo Picasso are headed to auction in Hong Kong this spring as demand for the Spanish modernist continues to rise in the Asia Pacific region. On Thursday, competing auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s announced that they will offer paintings depicting two of the Picasso’s recurring subjects—a musketeer and his muse Dora Maar, respectively—during evening sales dedicated to modern art. The sales are scheduled to take place this April and May. The lot with the higher estimate, Buste d’homme dans un cadre (1969), is being sold from the estate of former James Bond...
VISUAL ART
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy