Logan Township, NJ

Center Square/High Hill land marked for warehouse use, plan review delayed

By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

LOGAN TWP. - Two more pieces of farmland in the shadow of I-295 are under final engineering design to join the string of planned and existing warehouse sites along that north-south traffic corridor.

Lovett Industrial LLC, a Texas industrial site developer relatively new to South Jersey, has submitted plans to the township to construct 309,341 square feet of warehousing. The land is between Center Square and High Hill roads and adjacent to the highway.

The project site consists of a little more than 36 acres just off the highway. Center Square Road at that point has a number of commercial users, including a pharmacy and fast-food restaurant.

The development plan was due for review at the Planning Board Thursday night, but it was cancelled due to the developer asking for another one to two months to prepare.

“We just received the (board) engineer’s review report, so the applicant is reviewing that,” developer’s attorney Jeffrey Daniels told the board. “And we’re looking at potential revisions to the site plan.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEplS_0fAZQzHg00

The site is several miles east of the industrial park Logan Park North and about 8 miles from the Commodore Barry Bridge.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? jsmith@thedailyjourn al.com . Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Center Square/High Hill land marked for warehouse use, plan review delayed

