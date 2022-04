Over the next five years Milwaukee County government will be short approximately $87 million if it wants to maintain the level of government that exists today. For reference, based on the 2022 budget, this figure is more than two times the size of the annual budget for Milwaukee County Parks, nearly two times larger than the budget for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office; it represents approximately half of the Milwaukee County Transit System budget, or approximately 60% of the annual budget for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

