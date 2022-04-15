ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp’s Sister Testifies Against Amber Heard in Defamation Case

By Jacklyn Krol
 2 days ago
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is underway. This week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's sister took the stand. On Wednesday (April 13), Depp's older sister, Christi Dembrowski, testified in the Fairfax County Courthouse of Virginia, where she refuted the Aquaman actress' claim that Depp abused Heard during their...

