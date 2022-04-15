Former four-star safety set to transfer from Michigan football

Once he was thought to be the next great Michigan football safety, but now it appears that won’t be happening.

In the summer of 2019, the Wolverines got a commitment from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, who was rated as the No. 165 player in the country in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. But since arriving in Ann Arbor, Morant hasn’t really been much of a factor, as he was seemingly surpassed by both of his 2020 classmates in RJ Moten and Makari Paige, as well as 2021 recruit Rod Moore.

On Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press’ Rainer Sabin, Morant has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Given that 2020 was a free year, eligibility-wise, according to the NCAA, with having played in five games last season, Morant still has four years of eligibility left, so long as one of his years he only plays in four games. He played just seven defensive snaps in 2021, but managed 77 snaps on special teams across the five games he appeared in, according to PFF.