Ann Arbor, MI

Former four-star safety set to transfer from Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
Once he was thought to be the next great Michigan football safety, but now it appears that won’t be happening.

In the summer of 2019, the Wolverines got a commitment from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, who was rated as the No. 165 player in the country in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. But since arriving in Ann Arbor, Morant hasn’t really been much of a factor, as he was seemingly surpassed by both of his 2020 classmates in RJ Moten and Makari Paige, as well as 2021 recruit Rod Moore.

On Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press’ Rainer Sabin, Morant has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Given that 2020 was a free year, eligibility-wise, according to the NCAA, with having played in five games last season, Morant still has four years of eligibility left, so long as one of his years he only plays in four games. He played just seven defensive snaps in 2021, but managed 77 snaps on special teams across the five games he appeared in, according to PFF.

Report: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper to reclassify to 2022

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
GILBERT, AZ
