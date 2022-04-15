Detroit Cass Tech adds another former Michigan football player to staff

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is a program known for churning out not only high-level college players, but also a lot of Wolverines. This offseason, the powerhouse high school had added two former Michigan players to its staff, but it appears that the Technicians weren’t done.

Back in February, Cass Tech announced that it had added former Wolverines fullback Khalid Hill and defensive tackle Dave Dawson to its coaching staff, but it added yet another on Tuesday. Though a graduate of Southfield High School, former defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall — who got his start on the edge before moving inside — is joining the program as the Technicians’ defensive line coach and pass rush specialist.

Currently, there is only one former Cass Tech player on Michigan’s roster in offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, who is entering his second year. His brother currently still at the high school, tight end Khamari Anderson, has a Michigan offer, but committed to Cincinnati. The Wolverines are in on 2023 defensive lineman Jalen Thompson and have offered 2025 athlete Alex Graham.